'Paper Leak Outside, Water Leak Inside': Opposition Mocks Govt After Water Leakage in Parliament

New Delhi: Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday took a dig at the Centre after a video shared by him showed water leakage in the new Parliament building.

"Paper leakage outside. Water leakage inside. The recent water leakage in the Parliament lobby used by the President highlights urgent weather resilience issues in the new building, just a year after completion. Moving Adjournment motion on this issue in Lok Sabha," he posted on X.

Tagore gave an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha regarding the water leakage issue in the Parliament lobby. In his notice, the Congress MP stated that the water leakage highlights "potential issues with the building's weather resilience, just one year after its completion."

"I rise to address concerns following yesterday's heavy rains, which caused water leaks inside the Parliament lobby along the path used by our President of India when entering the new Parliament building," he said.

Tagore proposed forming a specialised committee, including all party MPs, to inspect the building thoroughly to address the issue. He added that the committee will focus on the causes of the leaks, evaluate the design and materials, and recommend necessary repairs. Additionally, it should establish a maintenance protocol and ensure transparency by publicly sharing its findings, as mentioned in the notice.

The Congress MP further urged all members to support the initiative to "uphold the safety and integrity of our Parliament."

Today's Parliament schedule

As per today's schedule, Union Minister Amit Shah is expected to introduce a bill to amend the Disaster Management Act, 2005, in both Houses of Parliament. Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the statutory resolution regarding Section 8A of the Customs Tariff Act, 1975.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi will move a motion in support of the second report of the Business Advisory Committee presented to the House on July 31.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh will move a motion for the election of two members to the council of the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM). Union Minister Manohar Lal is expected to move a motion for the election of two members to the Advisory Council of the Delhi Development Authority.

Matters under Rule 377 will also be taken up for discussion today in both the Houses and further discussion on the Union Budget 2024-25 will also be held today. The discussion and voting on demands for grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for 2024-25 will be held in both Houses.

Union Ministers Jual Oram, Shripad Yesso Naik, Suresh Gopi, Ajay Tamta, Ravneet Singh, Tokhan Sahu, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, and Murlidhar Mohol will lay papers on the table in Lok Sabha for their respective ministries.

Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jitendra Singh, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Kirtivardhan Singh, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, and Sukanta Majumdar will lay papers on the table in Rajya Sabha today.

Discussions on the workings of ministries including Housing and Urban Affairs and Agriculture and Farmers Welfare will be held in the upper house. The discussion on the workings of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs was initiated by BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari on July 31. The monsoon session of Parliament commenced on July 22 and as per the schedule, the session will conclude on August 12. (With agency inputs)