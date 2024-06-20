ETV Bharat / bharat

'Paper Leak Government': Cong On Cancellation Of UGC-NET

author img

By PTI

Published : Jun 20, 2024, 6:34 AM IST

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other party leaders accused the Modi government of negligence and corruption following the cancellation of the UGC-NET exam due to suspected paper leak. They questioned when the government would take responsibility for the issues in exams like NEET and ensure accountability.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Soon after the cancellation of UGC-NET, the Congress on Wednesday dubbed the Modi government as "paper leak government" and asked whether the education minister would take responsibility now. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also attacked the government over the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET, and asked when will Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold "NEET pareeksha pe charcha".

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the government after the Education Ministry ordered the cancellation of UGC-NET and asked for accountability to be fixed.

In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, "Narendra Modi ji, you discuss exams a lot, but when will you hold 'NEET pareeksha pe charcha'. Cancellation of UGC-NET exam is a victory of the passion of lakhs of students," he said. "This is the defeat of Modi government's arrogance due to which they made a despicable attempt to trample the future of our youth," he added.

Kharge said the Union education minister first says that no paper was leaked in NEET, but when arrests of education mafia were made in Bihar, Gujarat and Haryana, then the minister "accepts that some scam" has happened. "When will NEET exam be cancelled?" he asked.

"Modi ji, take responsibility to stop your government's rigging and paper leak in NEET exam too," Kharge said. The Congress alleged that the Modi government is playing with the future of the youth.

"Yesterday UGC-NET exam was conducted in various cities of the country. Today the exam was cancelled on suspicion of paper leak. First NEET paper was leaked and now UGC-NET paper. The Modi government has become a 'paper leak government'," the party said on X.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi also alleged that the BJP government's "corruption and laxity" is harmful for the youth. "After the news of scam in NEET exam, now the NET exam held on 18th June has also been cancelled due to the fear of irregularities. Will accountability be fixed now? Will the Education Minister take responsibility for this laxity?" Vadra asked in a post in Hindi.

The Union Education Ministry late on Wednesday night ordered cancellation of UGC-NET following inputs of exam's integrity being compromised.

