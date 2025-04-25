ETV Bharat / bharat

Panun Kashmir Urges Govt To Issue Travel Advisory For Kashmir, Says Situation 'Far From Normal'

The Panun Kashmir leader alleged that the current dispensation has ignored the vulnerability of Hindus in the region.

File Photo: Place where the terror attack took place on April 22 in Pahalgam
File Photo: Place where the terror attack took place on April 22 in Pahalgam
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 25, 2025 at 7:17 AM IST

Jammu: Panun Kashmir, an organisation advocating for the cause of displaced Kashmiri Pandits, urged the Centre on Thursday to issue a travel advisory for Kashmir, asserting that the situation in the Valley is "far from normal" and tourists, particularly Hindus, face a serious threat.

This comes after 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down by terrorists in south Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday. Some of the eyewitnesses have claimed that the victims were asked about their religion before they were shot.

Speaking to reporters here, Panun Kashmir Chairman Ajay Chrungoo said the terrorist attack in Kashmir sends a "clear message" that the Valley is unsafe for visitors and residents alike.

"Every tourist visiting Kashmir is at risk, especially Hindu tourists and local Hindu residents. The government of India must acknowledge this reality and not mislead the nation with claims of normalcy," he said.

Claiming that the situation in Kashmir is "far from normal", Chrungoo appealed to the government to issue a travel advisory for the Valley. Tourists, particularly Hindus, face a serious threat, he said. The Panun Kashmir leader alleged that the current dispensation has ignored the vulnerability of Hindus in the region.

"If the situation were truly normal, the home minister would have encouraged his party to contest elections in Kashmir. Instead, Kashmiri Muslim political forces have regained dominance," he said. Chrungoo claimed that the ongoing political process in Kashmir is being driven by a sponsored ecosystem. The current policy of tourism promotion as a means of peace should be halted immediately, he said.

