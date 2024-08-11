ETV Bharat / bharat

Panther Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle in Rajasthan

Toda (Rajasthan): A panther was killed after being hit by a vehicle while chasing a Nilgai near Malodi, approximately one kilometre from Teliyala turn in the Toda area, early Sunday morning, officials said. The accident took place around 3 am, as the panther crossed the road hunting a Nilgai, they said.

On receiving the information about the incident, a forest department team promptly arrived at the spot. The panther was transported to the forest department office, where a post-mortem will be conducted. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident, officials said.

Mahesh Kumar from the forest department confirmed that the panther was running after the Nilgai when it was hit by a vehicle. He noted that footprints of both the panther and the Nilgai were found at the scene. Kumar also mentioned that the vehicle responsible was not an overloaded truck, but rather a smaller vehicle, possibly a car.