Panther Dies After Being Hit By Vehicle in Rajasthan

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

The panther was running after the Nilgai when it was hit by a vehicle. The footprints of both the panther and the Nilgai were found at the scene.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Toda (Rajasthan): A panther was killed after being hit by a vehicle while chasing a Nilgai near Malodi, approximately one kilometre from Teliyala turn in the Toda area, early Sunday morning, officials said. The accident took place around 3 am, as the panther crossed the road hunting a Nilgai, they said.

On receiving the information about the incident, a forest department team promptly arrived at the spot. The panther was transported to the forest department office, where a post-mortem will be conducted. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident, officials said.

Mahesh Kumar from the forest department confirmed that the panther was running after the Nilgai when it was hit by a vehicle. He noted that footprints of both the panther and the Nilgai were found at the scene. Kumar also mentioned that the vehicle responsible was not an overloaded truck, but rather a smaller vehicle, possibly a car.

In response to the incident, local residents have reiterated their demand for a ban on overloaded vehicles passing through the area. A villager identified as Kanaram highlighted that such vehicles often travel through the village secretly at night, leading to frequent accidents. Despite repeated complaints to the administration, no strict action has been taken, he claimed.

