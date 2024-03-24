Korda Mar Holi: Sister-in-Law Lashes Brother-in-Law with a Whip of Cloth, What's The Tradition?

Korda Mar Holi

Panipat : India is a country of different traditions and cultures where people people celebrate Teej and Holi festivals in a variety of ways. As part of this, the people of Haryana take part in the famous Korda Mar Holi, which is popular in the state since ancient times.

In some parts of the country, Holi is played with sticks and in others, this festival is played with flowers. Korda Mar Holi, which is played with whips made of cloth in Haryana, is no less than Lathmar Holi of Barsana, in which sticks are used, in terms of popularity. The Holi festival always holds a special place among the Indian festivals where revellers come onto the streets and jointly celebrate the festival.

How is Korda Maar Holi played?: This Korda Mar Holi is played in Haryana state on the next day of Holika Dahan. In this, sister-in-law celebrates Holi with her brother-in-law. When brother-in-law puts color on his sister-in-law, she beats him with a whip made of cloth. To save himself from the whipping of her sister-in-law, the brother-in-law throws color with one hand and holds a stick in the other hand to protect himself from the whip.

Crowds of people gather to see this Holi. This tradition has been going on for years in most of the districts of the state. There are many facets to this Korda Mar Holi. In some places, this Holi is celebrated as a form of respect and honour between brother-in-law and sister-in-law, while in some other places this Holi is seen as the affection shown towards the sister-in-law.

Sister-in-law whips brother-in-law: According to local people, when brother-in-law throws color on sister-in-law, sister-in-law uses whip to drive him away to protect herself. This whip is made of cloth which does not cause much injury and the sister-in-law also gets angry at the brother-in-law. The spectacle of Korda Holi is worth seeing. People who see this Korda Holi for the first time, may think that sister-in-law is beating her brother-in-law. But they will understand its significance only when they look at the tradition behind it.