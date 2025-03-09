Panipat Civic Polls: 44 Per Cent Votes Cast Till 4.30 PM; Results On March 12

Panipat: Nearly 44 per cent of over four lakh eligible voters exercised their franchise till 4.30 pm on Sunday to elect the mayor and 26 councillors for the Panipat Municipal Corporation in Haryana.

Polling began across 365 polling booths at 8 am and will continue till 6 pm. Officials said the voting was going on smoothly with a poll percentage of 35 per cent till 3 pm. Four candidates are in the fray for the mayoral post, while 103 contenders are in the fray for the 26 councillors' seats.

Out of the 4,11,038 voters, 1,92,164 are women, and 2,18,861 are men. There are 13 transgenders as well. About 40 booths have been marked as sensitive and 14 as highly sensitive. The voting percentage is a challenge for the administration. However, it is claimed that the percentage is higher in the Panipat Municipal Corporation than in its peers.

Polls to elect mayors and ward members in seven municipal corporations were held on March 2, including in Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Hisar, Rohtak, Karnal and Yamunanagar. Bypolls for the mayoral posts in Ambala and Sonipat and the elections for presidents and ward members in 21 municipal committees were also held on the same day.

The votes will be counted on March 12, and the results for all municipal corporations will be declared the same day.

There was a report of EVM malfunctioning in the Sondhapur village of the district in the morning, due to which voting started with a delay of two hours. DC Dr Virendra Dahiya and SP Lokendra Singh visited the booth. Incidents of EVM malfunctioning were also reported from many places in the district. EVMs malfunctioned in Ward 14 and Ward 4 of the city, after which another EVM was ordered.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini recently exuded confidence in the BJP clinching the civic polls, saying work would be done three times faster after the formation of a "triple-engine" government, a reference to the saffron party being in power at the Centre, the state and the civic bodies.

The Congress also appealed to the voters to elect the party candidates with a full majority. The grand old party, out of office in Haryana for over a decade, is looking to turn around its electoral fortunes in the civic polls.