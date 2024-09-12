ETV Bharat / bharat

Meet Paniker Kranti—Incredible Record-Breaker At Guinness World Records

Mothkuru (Telangana): "Small tricks and juggling acts aren’t enough for you. Let the world recognise your talent; prove that you're my son!"

These light-hearted words by Mallamma struck a chord with her young son, Paniker Kranti, who has achieved a unique feat at Guinness World Records.

Kranti, a youth from the remote village of Addagudur Mandal, has earned global recognition by securing not one but four Guinness World Records, making his mother's dream a reality through his unrelenting perseverance.

Despite facing poverty, he seized every opportunity, juggling his education with a passion for his adventure and his jaw-dropping stunts. Kranti shares his incredible journey with ETV Bharat after arriving in his native place from Italy.

Kranti’s Tryst With Stunts

Kranti says his passion for stunts started on a field when he would perform small tricks while helping his father in farming.

“One day, while performing magic on a street, my mother told me, ‘Don’t just stop here; aim for the world to know you.’ Those words sparked my determination,” he says.

After that, Kranti did not look back and went on to enthral audiences globally.

His parents—mother Mallamma and father Satteyya—earn their livelihood through labour work, while his elder brother Surya, is a mason.

Kranti—A Global Performer