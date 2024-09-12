Meet Paniker Kranti—Incredible Record-Breaker At Guinness World Records

Mothkuru (Telangana): "Small tricks and juggling acts aren’t enough for you. Let the world recognise your talent; prove that you're my son!"
These light-hearted words by Mallamma struck a chord with her young son, Paniker Kranti, who has achieved a unique feat at Guinness World Records.
Kranti, a youth from the remote village of Addagudur Mandal, has earned global recognition by securing not one but four Guinness World Records, making his mother's dream a reality through his unrelenting perseverance.
Despite facing poverty, he seized every opportunity, juggling his education with a passion for his adventure and his jaw-dropping stunts. Kranti shares his incredible journey with ETV Bharat after arriving in his native place from Italy.
Kranti’s Tryst With Stunts
Kranti says his passion for stunts started on a field when he would perform small tricks while helping his father in farming.
“One day, while performing magic on a street, my mother told me, ‘Don’t just stop here; aim for the world to know you.’ Those words sparked my determination,” he says.
After that, Kranti did not look back and went on to enthral audiences globally.
His parents—mother Mallamma and father Satteyya—earn their livelihood through labour work, while his elder brother Surya, is a mason.
Kranti—A Global Performer
Despite living in poverty, Kranti worked tirelessly to achieve world recognition.
“My talent was noticed, and I was invited to participate in the Guinness Book of Records. I was given the chance to attempt ten records at once, and I succeeded in breaking four,” he said.
After a decade of practice, he has become an internationally acclaimed performer—showing his tricks and stunts to the world while appearing on over 300 TV channels.
“I’m now training to set more records and am confident I will achieve them soon," Kranti said.
About Kranti’s Guinness Records
Stopped 57 out of 72 rotating table fans using his tongue in 60 seconds.
Swallowed 37 two-foot-long knives and pulled 1,944 kg (a car with eight people) in just 16 seconds.
He hammered 22 four-inch iron nails into his nose within 60 seconds, setting a new record without a single drop of blood.
Retrieved 17 pieces of chicken from boiling oil in 60 seconds
Kranti’s success story is a testament to his unyielding hard work and the power of a mother’s encouragement.
