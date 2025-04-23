Panicked Tourists Attempt To Leave Kashmir: Govt Warns Airlines Against Surge In Airfare; Additional Flights From Srinagar Today

Srinagar: Thousands of tourists in Kashmir are scrambling to leave the valley as soon as possible, a day after at least 26 civilians were killed in a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam.

The situation is dire as Kashmir remains cut off from the rest of the country after landslides blocked the highway between Srinagar and Jammu in the Ramban area four days ago.

This leaves air travel as the only option available for the tourists stuck in Kashmir. Given the situation, the Civil Aviation Ministry has asked airlines to ensure there is no surge in Srinagar airfares and instructed them to maintain regular fare levels.

Sameer Bhardwaj, a tourist from Delhi, said he and his family have been in Kashmir for the last three days and had plans to stay, but in the aftermath of the attack, he is leaving back..

"We had plans for Pahalgam, but since the situation is not good here, we are leaving for Delhi... What happened here is very wrong. Such a thing has happened in Pahalgam for the first time," he said.

Another tourist from Jharkhand also said he was trying to leave Kashmir as soon as possible. "...We want to return home soon," the tourist said.

A search in one of the air ticket booking portals shows Srinagar Jammu economy fare at around Rs 15,000 a person for tomorrow (Thursday), with no flights available for today. Similarly, Srinagar to Delhi airfare has also shot up to around Rs 20,000 to 25,0000 per person for today (April 23) and a whopping RS 69,000 for tomorrow (April 24).

Amid this, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu held an urgent meeting with all airline operators and issued a strong advisory against surge in airfare on the Srinagar route. Airlines have been directed to maintain regular fare levels, ensuring that no passenger is burdened during this sensitive time, an official release said on Wednesday.

Naidu spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday evening about arranging more flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai today.

"We are monitoring the fares so that they won't spike in this situation, and also monitoring the situation around the clock to facilitate more requirements. Ministry of Civil Aviation has arranged four new flights, two each to Delhi and Mumbai. Based on demand, they are in touch with airlines to do more," said Naidu's office.

Naidu has also directed all airlines to extend full cooperation for the transportation of deceased individuals to their respective home states, working in sync with state governments and local authorities.

Additional Flights From Today

Air India and IndiGo, meanwhile, said they will operate a total of four additional flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai today. Air India will operate a flight from Srinagar to Delhi at 1130 hours and from Srinagar to Mumbai at 1200 hours. "All our other flights to and from Srinagar will continue to operate as per schedule," it said in a post on X.

Air India operates five flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Srinagar daily. The airline is also offering complimentary rescheduling and full refunds on cancellations to passengers with confirmed bookings till April 30 on these sectors.

IndiGo said that in view of the emerging situation in Srinagar, it has extended waivers for rescheduling or cancellations for travel until April 30, applicable to bookings made on or before April 22. "Additionally, we are operating two flights today, April 23, to and from Srinagar, one each from Delhi and Mumbai," the airline said in a post on X. IndiGo operates 20 flights daily connecting Srinagar.

Akasa Air said passengers who wish to cancel their bookings will be provided with a full refund at no additional charge for all flights departing between April 23 and 29 to/from Srinagar.

"Customers can make their first schedule change at no additional charge, including waiver of penalty or fare difference, for travel within 7 days from their original date," the airline said in a post on X.

Air India Express said that in view of the prevailing situation in Pahalgam, it is extending full support to its passengers flying to and from Srinagar. "Guests booked to travel on Air India Express flights from or to Srinagar until 30th April 2025 are being offered the flexibility to reschedule their travel with a complete waiver of date change fees and fare difference," the airline said in a post on X.

According to the airline, passengers may also opt to cancel their bookings and receive a full refund to their original mode of payment. Air India Express connects Srinagar directly to five destinations -- Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jammu, and Kolkata -- with around 80 weekly flights.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde spoke to Civil Aviation Minister Naidu regarding the tragic incident in Pahalgam, where tourists from Maharashtra lost their lives. According to Shinde's office, he has requested Naidu to make special arrangements for the immediate transportation of the mortal remains of the deceased from Srinagar to Mumbai. In response, Naidu has assured that all necessary measures will be taken and special arrangements will be made to facilitate the return of the bodies at the earliest, Shinde's office said.