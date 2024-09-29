ETV Bharat / bharat

Panic Prevails in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal As Korean Electronic Device Falls From Sky

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

An electronic device attached to a balloon fell from the sky in Chamiyala Gangar village, located in the Ghansali police station area of Tehri. The incident caused a sensation among the villagers, who witnessed the device landing in the field.

In a scene that blended curiosity and fear, residents of Chamiyala Gangar village in Tehri experienced a panic on September 29 when an electronic device accompanied by a balloon descended from the sky.
An electronic device attached to a balloon falls from the sky in Chamiyala Gangar village, Uttarakhand on Sunday (ETV Bharat)

Tehri (Uttarakhand): In a scene that blended curiosity and fear, residents of Chamiyala Gangar village in Tehri experienced a panic on September 29 when an electronic device accompanied by a balloon descended from the sky.

On September 29, an electronic device fell from the sky, along with a balloon in Chamiyala Gangar village under the Ghansali police station area of ​​​​Tehri. When the villagers saw the device falling, there was a sensation for some time. The scared people conveyed the information about the device to the authorities concerned through local villager Prashant Joshi.

On receiving the information, SHO Ghansali Sanjeev Thapliyal reached the spot and inspected the device. Sanjeev Thapliyal said that this device belongs to the Meteorological Department. Usually, the department uses such devices to obtain weather information. However, Made in Korea is written on the electronic device. Hence, people were scared.

Meteorological Department Director Dehradun Vikram Singh said that the department releases the electronic device with a hydrogen-filled balloon from the Dehradun Meteorological Department Centre every day to check the humidity, speed and pressure in the air.

This is a part of the daily working style of the Meteorological Department. The balloon flies in the air and covers a distance of about 125 to 130 km. After covering a limited distance, the balloon bursts. Therefore, the electronic device falls. Therefore, there is no danger of any kind from the balloon, he pointed out.

Read more: Did CIA’s long-lost nuke device cause Chamoli disaster?

Tehri (Uttarakhand): In a scene that blended curiosity and fear, residents of Chamiyala Gangar village in Tehri experienced a panic on September 29 when an electronic device accompanied by a balloon descended from the sky.

On September 29, an electronic device fell from the sky, along with a balloon in Chamiyala Gangar village under the Ghansali police station area of ​​​​Tehri. When the villagers saw the device falling, there was a sensation for some time. The scared people conveyed the information about the device to the authorities concerned through local villager Prashant Joshi.

On receiving the information, SHO Ghansali Sanjeev Thapliyal reached the spot and inspected the device. Sanjeev Thapliyal said that this device belongs to the Meteorological Department. Usually, the department uses such devices to obtain weather information. However, Made in Korea is written on the electronic device. Hence, people were scared.

Meteorological Department Director Dehradun Vikram Singh said that the department releases the electronic device with a hydrogen-filled balloon from the Dehradun Meteorological Department Centre every day to check the humidity, speed and pressure in the air.

This is a part of the daily working style of the Meteorological Department. The balloon flies in the air and covers a distance of about 125 to 130 km. After covering a limited distance, the balloon bursts. Therefore, the electronic device falls. Therefore, there is no danger of any kind from the balloon, he pointed out.

Read more: Did CIA’s long-lost nuke device cause Chamoli disaster?

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ELECTRONIC DEVICE FELL FROM SKYHYDROGEN FILLED BALLOONMETEOROLOGICAL DEPT DEVICEPANIC PREVAILS IN UTTARAKHAND

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.