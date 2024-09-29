Panic Prevails in Uttarakhand's Tehri Garhwal As Korean Electronic Device Falls From Sky

Tehri (Uttarakhand): In a scene that blended curiosity and fear, residents of Chamiyala Gangar village in Tehri experienced a panic on September 29 when an electronic device accompanied by a balloon descended from the sky.

On receiving the information, SHO Ghansali Sanjeev Thapliyal reached the spot and inspected the device. Sanjeev Thapliyal said that this device belongs to the Meteorological Department. Usually, the department uses such devices to obtain weather information. However, Made in Korea is written on the electronic device. Hence, people were scared.

Meteorological Department Director Dehradun Vikram Singh said that the department releases the electronic device with a hydrogen-filled balloon from the Dehradun Meteorological Department Centre every day to check the humidity, speed and pressure in the air.

This is a part of the daily working style of the Meteorological Department. The balloon flies in the air and covers a distance of about 125 to 130 km. After covering a limited distance, the balloon bursts. Therefore, the electronic device falls. Therefore, there is no danger of any kind from the balloon, he pointed out.

