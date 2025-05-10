Panic And Fear Grip Kashmir As Explosions Break Brief Calm In The Valley

Srinagar: Panic and fear returned to Kashmir after series of loud explosions were heard on Saturday evening. The drone attacks in succession occurred hours after ceasefire was announced between India and Pakistan.
As soon as the blasts were heard, it caused chaos on roads with people running for safety.
Loud blasts were heard near Srinagar’s Lal Chowk and Badami Bagh Cantonment area with streaks of red skies catching attention of people.
In Srinagar, many were seen capturing the of skies on their phones.
Shortly, a blackout was enforced in Kashmir and roads were empty.
There was thin presence of people on roads since morning after the series of explosions were heard in the wee hours.
But the footfall returned on streets and markets after US President Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire, signalling that Washington's intervention has worked to help bring stability in the South Asian neighbourhood.
Meanwhile, heavy shelling on Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor and Sunderbani sectors has reportedly resumed.
Even Jammu and Kashmir chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his anger on the explosions despite a ceasefire agreement. Posting on X, Omar wrote, “What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar.”
What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 10, 2025
The explosions have triggered a fresh wave of panic among the people as those who had come out of their homes were seen rushing back to save their lives.
Commenting on shelling on LoC, the Jammu and Kashmir minister for sports Satish Sharma, who is the MLA from Chhamb Assembly constituency falling in Akhnoor sector, posted on facebook, “Heavy firing at border. Please stay safe.”
"I appeal to the people of Chhamb constituency that stay at safer places and don’t rush back to homes at LoC as the ceasefire announcement might not have travelled to all the places and people. We will coordinate your return to homes, moreover ‘Us paar ke bache less obedient hain? Beware and remember border movie dialogue," he added.
The tensions escalated between India and Pakistan after India launched Operation Sindoor, which destroyed at least nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
It was followed by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri officially ratifying the ceasefire.
But the fresh violation by Pakistan prompted Chief Minister Omar Abdullah saying, “This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up."