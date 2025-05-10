ETV Bharat / bharat

Panic And Fear Grip Kashmir As Explosions Break Brief Calm In The Valley

Panic And Fear Grip Kashmir As Explosions Break Brief Calm In The Valley ( Screengrab from CM Omar Abdullah's tweet video )

Srinagar: Panic and fear returned to Kashmir after series of loud explosions were heard on Saturday evening. The drone attacks in succession occurred hours after ceasefire was announced between India and Pakistan.

As soon as the blasts were heard, it caused chaos on roads with people running for safety.

Loud blasts were heard near Srinagar’s Lal Chowk and Badami Bagh Cantonment area with streaks of red skies catching attention of people.

In Srinagar, many were seen capturing the of skies on their phones.

Shortly, a blackout was enforced in Kashmir and roads were empty.

There was thin presence of people on roads since morning after the series of explosions were heard in the wee hours.

But the footfall returned on streets and markets after US President Donald Trump announced that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire, signalling that Washington's intervention has worked to help bring stability in the South Asian neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, heavy shelling on Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor and Sunderbani sectors has reportedly resumed.