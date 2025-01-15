Enquiry Committee On Indo-US Security Issues Submits Report: MHA

New Delhi: An enquiry committee setup by the Government of India on Wednesday submitted its report on the activities of some organised criminal groups, terrorist organisations and drug peddlers, who undermined the security interests of both India and the US.

Without naming any group or individual involved in such activities in both India and US, the Home Ministry stated, “After a long enquiry, the committee has submitted its report to the government and recommended legal action against an individual, whose earlier criminal links and antecedents also came to notice during the enquiry.”

The enquiry committee has recommended that the legal action must be completed expeditiously.

The Government of India set up the enquiry committee in November 2023, shortly after concerns were raised by US authorities about security risks stemming from the alleged assassination plot of pro-Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in New York.

Khalistani terrorist Pannun, who is wanted in India on terrorism charges, holds citizenship of both US and Canada. The Union Home Ministry has classified Pannun as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

“The Home Ministry said that on receipt of information provided by US authorities regarding activities of some organised criminal groups, terrorist organisations, drug peddlers, etc., who undermined the security interests of both India and the US, a high-powered Enquiry Committee was set up by the Govt. of India in November 2023,” a statement of the Home Ministry read.

The enquiry committee conducted its own investigations and also pursued leads provided by the US side. “It received full cooperation from US authorities and the two sides also exchanged visits. The committee further examined a number of officials from different agencies and also scrutinised relevant documents in this connection,” it added.

The committee has further recommended functional improvements in systems and procedures as also initiation of steps that could strengthen India’s response capability, ensure systematic controls and coordinated action in dealing with matters like this.