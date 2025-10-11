ETV Bharat / bharat

Pando Tribals Of Surguja Await Conversion Of Their Settlements Into Revenue Villages

Surguja: Amid the tall claims on inclusive development and simplification of procedures, the members of the Pando tribe of Chhattisgarh continue to be deprived of basic amenities like caste certificates and land rights.

Ironically, these were the people adopted by the country’s first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, who had spent some time in a Pando settlement while working as a teacher in the British era. On returning to the area after becoming the President, he had declared these people his protection.

Take the examples of Barni Jharia Gram Panchayat and Khairbar village in Surguja district, where land cannot be sold because registration cannot be done. The reason is that it is a ‘Van Gram’ (Forest village) with only one Khasra (land allocation) number for the whole village. Since no mapping of plots and separate Khasra of land has been allotted, land registration is impossible. An announcement to convert these villages into Revenue villages was made several years ago, but the task remains unfinished.

Van Grams are villages that have not been surveyed and are located on forest land. They originated during British rule when there was a huge requirement for timber. The Forest Department was established, and people were settled in the forest.

Meanwhile, Rajasva or Revenue villages fall under the jurisdiction of the Revenue Department and have proper land records and maps. The ownership rights are vested in the landowner.

The conversion of Forest villages into Revenue villages can be done under Section 3(1) (j) of the Forest Rights Act, 2006. Till now, 428 Forest villages in Chhattisgarh have been converted into Revenue villages. However, there are still 420 Forest villages in existence that need to be converted.

Barni Jharia village has a population of more than 2,000, of which approximately 600 are Pandos. Ironically, this village is located on the Ambikapur – Varanasi highway just outside the municipal limits of Ambikapur. The public representatives are said to be aware of their plight, and yet they continue to suffer. The villagers claim that their children face difficulties in obtaining documents needed for various purposes, including scholarships and even employment, on account of not being able to furnish land documents.

The situation is pretty much the same for Khairbar village. When ETV Bharat raised the issue of the people of this village, local MP Chintamani Maharaj visited the village and assured the people of a speedy resolution. The state’s Finance Minister OP Chaudhary even called for a cabinet discussion on the issue.

“My father used to tell me that President Rajendra Prasad had visited here and adopted the Pando people living in the forest and granted them the right to occupy this forest land. We have been living here since 1952,” said Naresh Pando, former Head of Barni Jharia.