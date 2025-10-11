Pando Tribals Of Surguja Await Conversion Of Their Settlements Into Revenue Villages
They are unable to avail caste certificates and establish land rights.
Published : October 11, 2025 at 3:58 PM IST
Surguja: Amid the tall claims on inclusive development and simplification of procedures, the members of the Pando tribe of Chhattisgarh continue to be deprived of basic amenities like caste certificates and land rights.
Ironically, these were the people adopted by the country’s first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, who had spent some time in a Pando settlement while working as a teacher in the British era. On returning to the area after becoming the President, he had declared these people his protection.
Take the examples of Barni Jharia Gram Panchayat and Khairbar village in Surguja district, where land cannot be sold because registration cannot be done. The reason is that it is a ‘Van Gram’ (Forest village) with only one Khasra (land allocation) number for the whole village. Since no mapping of plots and separate Khasra of land has been allotted, land registration is impossible. An announcement to convert these villages into Revenue villages was made several years ago, but the task remains unfinished.
Van Grams are villages that have not been surveyed and are located on forest land. They originated during British rule when there was a huge requirement for timber. The Forest Department was established, and people were settled in the forest.
Meanwhile, Rajasva or Revenue villages fall under the jurisdiction of the Revenue Department and have proper land records and maps. The ownership rights are vested in the landowner.
The conversion of Forest villages into Revenue villages can be done under Section 3(1) (j) of the Forest Rights Act, 2006. Till now, 428 Forest villages in Chhattisgarh have been converted into Revenue villages. However, there are still 420 Forest villages in existence that need to be converted.
Barni Jharia village has a population of more than 2,000, of which approximately 600 are Pandos. Ironically, this village is located on the Ambikapur – Varanasi highway just outside the municipal limits of Ambikapur. The public representatives are said to be aware of their plight, and yet they continue to suffer. The villagers claim that their children face difficulties in obtaining documents needed for various purposes, including scholarships and even employment, on account of not being able to furnish land documents.
The situation is pretty much the same for Khairbar village. When ETV Bharat raised the issue of the people of this village, local MP Chintamani Maharaj visited the village and assured the people of a speedy resolution. The state’s Finance Minister OP Chaudhary even called for a cabinet discussion on the issue.
“My father used to tell me that President Rajendra Prasad had visited here and adopted the Pando people living in the forest and granted them the right to occupy this forest land. We have been living here since 1952,” said Naresh Pando, former Head of Barni Jharia.
He said that the people had even been provided with farming equipment and bulls. According to him, the problem for 110 Pando households started when the process of converting the Forest village into a Revenue village started.
Claiming that the village was designated as a Revenue village a year ago, he said, “We don’t know what is happening. The children are the worst sufferers. They don't receive scholarships, and caste certificates are not issued due to the lack of documents.”
Another community member, Dev Sharan Ram Pando, pointed out that while children have started getting enrolled in colleges, the problems persist with regard to the caste certificates.
“We have been hearing for the last `15 years that the village will become a Revenue village, but nothing has come out of it yet. The Patwaris come and say that it will be done, and yet it is hanging. The sooner it is done, the better,” he added.
Meanwhile, Nodal Officer Smita Agarwal disclosed, “The survey has largely been completed in both Barni Jharia and Khairbar. Only the last phase is left. There are 199 claims and objections that are being resolved.”
She added that the villages stand on forest land and are not under the purview of the local administration. The individuals do not have land ownership rights. It is a tedious job that has to be examined from various angles.
She added that the work pertaining to Khairbar village would be completed within a month, and Barni Jharia will follow.
