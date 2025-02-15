ETV Bharat / bharat

Panda To Head 31-Member Select Committee To Examine I-T Bill

New Delhi: The select committee of the Lok Sabha, which will examine the Income-Tax Bill, 2025, was constituted on Friday, with BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda appointed as chairman of the panel.

The committee will have 31 MPs, including 17 from the ruling National Democratic Alliance. The NDA MPs include 14 from the BJP and one each from the TDP, JD(U), and the Shiv Sena.

The opposition parties have 13 MPs, including six from the Congress, two from the Samajwadi Party and one each from the DMK, the TMC, the Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP (SP) and the RSP. One MP, Richard Vanlalhmangaiha, is from the Mizoram's ruling Zoram People's Movement.

Besides Panda, the BJP's members include Nishikant Dubey, P P Chaudhary, Bhartruhari Mahtab and Anil Baluni.