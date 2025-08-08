Panchayati Raj Ministry Prepares Own Source Revenue Framework To Strengthen Villages

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: The Ministry of Panchayati Raj has constituted a committee, comprising senior officials from various state governments, to prepare Own Source Revenue (OSR) rules and framework of panchayats. This will serve as a benchmark for the states to formulate and amend their OSR rules thereby helping gram panchayats to become self-reliant.

As per the report of the expert committee on OSR of rural local bodies, 21 States and Union Territories have formulated the OSR rules and guidelines. These, however, need revision or updation.

When asked about names of the states that have already submitted their OSR rules and their suggestions, a senior official attached with the Ministry of Panchayati Raj told ETV Bharat that these are under consideration so it is not possible to reveal anything now.

Virender Singh, District Panchayati Raj Officer of Uttar Pradesh area, told ETV Bharat, “The government has a focus on making villages self-reliant and that they generate their own OSR through Common Service Centre, lease of ponds, recreation centres, stadium and garbage collection charges. The state government knows the revenue sources of panchayats so it sends a suitable framework.”

“The Ministry commissioned a study to prepare a viable financial model for the generation of OSR by Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs). The study has been conducted by the National Institute of Finance and Policy (NIPFP), which submitted its report to the Ministry in March,” Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Prof S P Singh Baghel said.

The key objective of the study includes the examination of the landscape of financials of panchayats in context of Panchayati Raj Act, activity mapping at the district, block, and gram panchayat level and capacity at institutional level in raising OSR at gram panchayat level along with preparing a viable financial model for the generation of OSR.

“The study has made several recommendations that are crucial for the states to enhance the financial capacity of the panchayats and improve the generation of OSR. It also highlighted the state-specific limitations and recommendations. The same has been shared with the respective states for necessary action,” Baghel informed the Rajya Sabha.

According to the Ministry, as per article 243 H of the Constitution of India, Legislature of the state may, by law, authorise a Panchayat to levy, collect and appropriate such taxes, duties, tolls and fees in accordance with such procedure and subject to such limits and assign to a Panchayat such taxes, duties, tolls and fees levied and collected by the state government for such purposes.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Lokesh Rana, a village pradhan of Dadupur, said, “There is no policy of collecting any tax or revenue from the village following which we have been facing fund crunch in the area for development. The government recently provided a vehicle for collecting garbage from door to door and asked us to bear its driver's salary but due to lack of funds we did not hire a driver. This is the actual situation of revenue here.”

Highlighting the efforts of the Ministry, Minister Baghel said a significant step has been taken to digitise OSR collection of the panchayats by developing the “SAMARTH Panchayat Portal”, a dedicated digital platform that facilitates the generation of tax and non-tax demands, maintenance of tax register and online tracking of revenue. This is a customisable portal as per the state’s requirements. This digital empowerment is designed to bring transparency, efficiency and scalability to local finance governance.

The SAMARTH portal has been successfully tested in Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh, he added.

“The concept of making village panchayats self-reliant is good but the main issue is that work still remain pending from panchayats in sectors of water connections, recreation centres and facility centres,” said Ankit Kumar, who works with area panchayat pradhan of Upraalsi village.