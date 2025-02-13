ETV Bharat / bharat

Panchayati Raj Devolution Index 2024: Karnataka Tops, UP And Tripura Show Remarkable Improvement

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Prof. SP Singh Baghel launched the newest Panchayat Devolution Index 2024 here on Thursday. The report, drawn up by the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), grades states and Union Territories (UTs) according to their initiative in strengthening Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) through devolution of functions, finances, and administrative powers.

In a significant jump, Uttar Pradesh has moved from 17th to 5th position, being the top performer in providing accountability in Panchayati governance. Tripura, having risen from 14th to 7th position, performed well in facilitating Panchayats to raise revenue and obtain Finance Commission grants.

Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, told ETV Bharat, “In Uttar Pradesh, they have carried out large-scale recruitment, improved physical infrastructure, and strengthened accountability. Due to these factors, UP’s ranking has improved.”

Prof. SP Singh Baghel said, “If Uttar Pradesh has moved from 15th to 5th place, the national average also improved. Because if UP lags behind, the country lags behind. When UP’s production increases, the country benefits. If UP excels in education, the whole country moves ahead. Lakhs of people benefit, but moving from 15th to 5th place is just one step, why stop at 5th? Why not aim for 1st place?"

He added, "No state should use lack of funds as an excuse, because here, funds are allocated fairly. Whether a state is BJP-ruled or opposition-led, money is distributed based on area and population. So, no one can claim they are receiving less than they deserve. The real issue is state priorities, many times, funds are misused in unnecessary schemes. Sometimes, even the Prime Minister’s schemes are blocked at the state level, and welfare programs get renamed for political reasons. Some states even refused to implement Ayushman Bharat, and as a result, we saw people suffering and dying. If a state introduces its own scheme, then this Rs 5 lakh health coverage from Ayushman Bharat could have been an additional benefit. This Rs 5 lakh assistance can be life-saving, especially for severe health issues like transplants and other medical emergencies.”

Karnataka Leads, Kerala and Tamil Nadu Follow

The index measures six important dimensions of Panchayat governance: framework, functions, finances, functionaries, capacity building, and accountability. Karnataka topped the list with the best overall implementation of these dimensions.

Other top-ranking states include:

1. Karnataka – Best overall performer

2. Kerala – Second place

3. Tamil Nadu – Third place

4. Maharashtra – Fourth place

5. Uttar Pradesh – Fifth place (significant improvement)

Uttar Pradesh Takes the Lead in Accountability, Tripura Scores High on Revenue Collection

Uttar Pradesh has improved its accountability framework substantially since the last review, especially in the areas of transparency, anti-corruption, and timely publication of accounts and audits. This development is an indication of improved governance and financial management in PRIs.

Tripura, however, has concentrated on generating revenues and has made significant strides in enabling Panchayats to levy and collect taxes. The state has also ensured improved use of Finance Commission grants, resulting in enhanced financial autonomy in rural administration.

Importance of the Report in Enhancing Panchayati Raj

Addressing the gathering, Ministry of Panchayati Raj Additional Secretary Sushil Kumar Lohani referred to the report as an important milestone towards quantifying decentralisation progress under the 73rd Constitutional Amendment. He underscored that a robust Panchayati Raj system has a direct bearing on rural services like education, health, and infrastructure.

Consistent Progress in Panchayat Administration

The report brings to the fore that the total devolution of powers to Panchayats has risen from 39.9% during 2013-14 to 43.9% in 2021-22.

Improvements on key areas include:

• Launch of Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan (RGSA) on April 21, 2018, increasing capacity-building from 44% to 54.6%.

• Government initiatives towards improving physical infrastructure and appointing officials for PRIs, contributing to a high increase in the functionaries index from 39.6% to 50.9%.

Report Released at IIPA Event