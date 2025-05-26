Panchayat Advancement Index 2.0 Portal Launched, Set To Power Grassroot Governance With Data Backed Evidence-Based Planning

New Delhi: The two-day National Writeshop on Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) Version 2.0 for the financial year 2023–24 commenced on Monday.
Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, emphasised upon the transformational potential of the Panchayat Advancement Index in enabling Panchayats to systematically assess and improve their performance across key areas of governance and service delivery. "We must now take that spirit forward in our Panchayats. When we record accurate data, we do not merely count; we contribute to the nation’s transformation," he said.
Highlighting the system, Bharadwaj informed the PAI is not just a data collection tool but a mechanism to institutionalise transparent, accountable and performance-based Panchayat-level governance.
Bharadwaj urged the ground functionaries to enter accurate data on the PAI portal 2.0 that will give a comprehensive view for a holistic development of India. “PAI data serves as the bedrock for equitable development, transparency, and participatory governance,” he added.
He called upon all Gram Panchayats to display their PAI scorecards prominently at GP Bhawans to promote public participation and local accountability, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj in its statement said.
Saurabh Garg, Secretary, MoSPI, in his keynote remarks, commended the Ministry of Panchayati Raj for building a strong evidence-based platform aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
He said, "India’s SDG data availability has risen from 55 per cent to nearly 95 per cent in the last five years. PAI 2.0 embodies the spirit of ‘Measure what we treasure and treasure what we measure."
He highlighted how the PAI framework, through improved standardisation, harmonisation and visualisation, advances the national goal of inclusive, outcome-oriented governance. He stated that PAI will become the basis for achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat through “Sabka Prayas” based on the bottom-up participatory approach for development and serve as a benchmark for many other indicators that help in measuring India’s progress.
Rajib Kumar Sen, Senior Advisor, NITI Aayog, observed that PAI 2.0 is a powerful bridge connecting local efforts to national and global commitments. He stated that it complements the SDG India Index and enhances India’s readiness for future Voluntary National Reviews (VNRs) at global forums.
Sushil Kumar Lohani, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, stated that the National Writeshop reflects the government’s commitment to institutionalising data-backed and evidence-based planning and monitoring in Panchayats. He emphasised that “PAI 2.0 equips Panchayats with practical tools to assess their own progress, identify gaps, and plan meaningfully. It encourages a culture of healthy competition and continuous improvement.”