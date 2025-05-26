ETV Bharat / bharat

Panchayat Advancement Index 2.0 Portal Launched, Set To Power Grassroot Governance With Data Backed Evidence-Based Planning

New Delhi: The two-day National Writeshop on Panchayat Advancement Index (PAI) Version 2.0 for the financial year 2023–24 commenced on Monday.

Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, emphasised upon the transformational potential of the Panchayat Advancement Index in enabling Panchayats to systematically assess and improve their performance across key areas of governance and service delivery. "We must now take that spirit forward in our Panchayats. When we record accurate data, we do not merely count; we contribute to the nation’s transformation," he said.

Highlighting the system, Bharadwaj informed the PAI is not just a data collection tool but a mechanism to institutionalise transparent, accountable and performance-based Panchayat-level governance.

Bharadwaj urged the ground functionaries to enter accurate data on the PAI portal 2.0 that will give a comprehensive view for a holistic development of India. “PAI data serves as the bedrock for equitable development, transparency, and participatory governance,” he added.

He called upon all Gram Panchayats to display their PAI scorecards prominently at GP Bhawans to promote public participation and local accountability, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj in its statement said.