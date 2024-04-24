Pan India Survey Proposes Indian Footwear Sizing System 'Bha'. What is it and Why Was it Needed?

Hyderabad: In a significant development for the footwear industry, a pan-India survey on the feet sizes of Indians has proposed an Indian sizing system for footwear ‘Bha’ to represent Bharat to replace the existing UK/European and the US sizing systems.

The survey conducted between December 2021 and March 2022, covering 1,01,880 people across 79 locations in five geographical zones has proposed that at least five footwear sizing systems would be required for Indians initially covering various ethnicities in view of a concept that people from northeast India had smaller feet sizes compared to the rest of the country.

The survey, which deployed 3D foot scanning machines for a better understanding of the size, dimensions and structure of an average Indian foot, found that the growth of the foot size of an average Indian woman peaked at the age of 11 years whereas that of an Indian man peaked at about 15 or 16 years.

It further found that Indians’ feet were found to be wider than that of Europeans or Americans and due to the narrow footwear available under the UK/European/US sizing systems, Indians have been wearing footwear which are a size bigger than required which at times caused inconvenience to the users.

For instance, shoelaces of men's footwear were tightened much more than ideal to ensure the shoes were not loose fitting, which affected the normal flow of blood for the wearer, the survey found.

The need for an Indian sizing system was felt after the UK system introduced by the British before Indian independence was found to be lacking in data on the foot structure, size, dimensions of Indians. According to the UK system, an average Indian woman wears footwear sizes between 4 and 6, and the average man between 5 and 11.

Significantly industry stakeholders have said that an estimated 50 per cent of the footwear ordered online were rejected by customers. In view of all these factors, Bha is expected to benefit both the users and the footwear manufacturers.