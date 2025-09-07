ETV Bharat / bharat

Pan-India SIR May Commence Later This Year, EC Prep Huddle On Sept 10

New Delhi: The pan-India rollout of special intensive revision is likely to begin later this year, with the top brass of the Election Commission set to discuss the preparedness with its state representatives next week.

The poll authority has convened a meeting of its state chief electoral officers on Wednesday (Sept. 10), officials said on Saturday. This is the third meeting of CEOs after Gyanesh Kumar took over as the chief election commissioner in February. But the September 10 meeting assumes significance as the preparedness of a pan-India special intensive revision will be discussed, officials said.

The Commission has said that after Bihar, the special revision will be carried out in the entire country. There are indications that the exercise would commence later this year, ahead of assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal in 2026. The primary aim of the intensive revision is to weed out foreign illegal migrants by checking their place of birth.

The move assumes significance in the wake of a crackdown in various states on illegal foreign migrants, including from Bangladesh and Myanmar. Eventually, the poll authority will begin special intensive revision in the entire country "for the discharge of its constitutional mandate to protect the integrity of the electoral rolls".

As part of the intense review, poll officials will carry out house-to-house verification to ensure an error-free voters list. Amid allegations by opposition parties that the EC has fudged voter data to help the BJP, the poll panel has taken additional steps in the intensive revision to ensure illegal migrants do not get enrolled in the voters' list.