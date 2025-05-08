Palm Plantation Planned On Chennai Beaches Amid Livelihood Concerns

Chennai: The Greater Chennai Corporation has undertaken an ambitious plan to plant 12,000 palm saplings on the various beaches to make Chennai green and curb soil erosion. The exercise is being carried out in collaboration with the Forest Department. At the same time certain livelihood concerns of the fishing community in context of this drive are also being aired.

Having earlier planted 270 saplings on Marina beach, it has now decided to undertake a palm plantation drive at Pattinapakkam beach. According to the officials 56 palm saplings have been planted at a distance of three to five metres on the beach from Srinivasapuram to Pattinapakkam and Nochikuppam. These saplings are protected by iron cages.

However Neithal Makkal Katchi leader K Bharathi raised objection to the drive saying, “The palm tree saplings have been planted from the Nochikuppam New Fish Market to the New Residence. Planting trees is a good thing and there is no alternative to it. But planting them in this area will affect our livelihood.”

He went on to state that the people there want the area to be declared a fishing zone and there have been demonstrations regarding the same. “Meanwhile, the government is bringing various projects like the ‘Blue Flag Beach Project’ to ruin our livelihood. Planting palm trees and building a footpath along the road are not needed in the Pattinapakkam area,” Bharathi said.

He went on to state that fishermen have been fishing in this area for a long time and in the name of beautifying the beach, the distance between the community and the sea is being increased. The fishermen say that it would be better if the saplings are planted on the west side of the road instead of the shore.

“Earlier many wild date palm trees were planted around the Kannagi statue and it was claimed that the entire area would blossom like an oasis. But not a single tree stands there now. Therefore, whatever is done should be done in a way that suits the environment and does not affect our livelihood," Bharathi requested.

On the other hand the founder of Eco Society India Darwin Annadurai underlined the importance of having palm trees along the sea.

He said, "There is no other tree in our country like the palm tree. It can provide a lot of benefits to the environment and the public. These trees widely grown along the coast also play an important role in curtailing the speed of an approaching storm. While trees can fall down in the face of strong winds the palm tree does not fall down easily. It also prevents soil erosion.”

Recalling the tsunami of December 2004, he said that many people in Pondicherry had survived by holding onto the palm trees while those who held other trees like the coconut were swept away. He said that the palm trees grow naturally where the sea and land meet. They do not grow close to the sea but a little away from the shore. They also play a role in combating hot winds.

Palm trees can be seen in sizeable numbers in the suburban areas of Chennai like Kovalam and ECR Road. “We have lost a lot of palm trees due to urbanization. The planting of palm tree saplings in Pattinapakkam is a welcome step. But these projects are to be executed in a way that they do not affect the livelihood of the people of the area," he said.

The palm tree has a prestigious place in the ecology of the coastal areas and this has been well documented in Tolkappiyam Sangam literature in works such as Pathuppattu and Ettuthogai. Moreover, all the Elangiyams of the older times were written on palm leaves. A palm tree can grow up to 30-40 feet in height in the tropical areas and can survive for up to 120 years.

