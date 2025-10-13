ETV Bharat / bharat

Palliative Care: SC Gives Three Weeks To Centre To Inform About Implementation Of 2017 Guidelines

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday gave three weeks’ time to the central government to apprise it on the implementation of 2017 guidelines on palliative care issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Palliative care is specialised medical care for people suffering from serious ailments and health conditions of a terminal nature.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench was hearing a petition seeking a direction to authorities to provide palliative care to terminally ill persons as part of the national health programme.

The bench has scheduled the matter for further hearing on November 25. During the hearing, senior advocate Jayna Kothari, representing the petitioner, informed the bench about the 2017 guidelines titled National Programme for Palliative Care.

The senior counsel said that the government has filed a short affidavit in the matter but has not referred to how they comply with the guidelines and the Centre should also inform how many public health care centres have a palliative care team