Pallathuruthy Boat Club's Karichal Chundan Wins The Nehru Trophy Boat Race 2024

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Karichal Chundan of Pallathuruthy Boat Club (PBC) triumphed in the 70th Nehru Trophy Boat Race. This marks PBC's fifth consecutive win and the historic 16th victory for the Karichal Chundan boat.

Owners of the Pallathuruthy Boat Club with the Nehru Trophy after the club's Karichal Chundan emerged triumphant in the final (ETV Bharat)

Alappuzha (Kerala): In a thrilling finale where victory was decided by mere microseconds, Karichal Chundan of Pallathuruthy Boat Club (PBC) triumphed in the 70th Nehru Trophy Boat Race, edging out Veeyapuram Chundan of Village Boat Club, Kainakari.

Karichal's winning time was an astonishing 4.29785 seconds, while Veeyapuram finished at 4.29790 seconds. This marks PBC's fifth consecutive win and the historic 16th victory for the Karichal Chundan boat.

PBC, having dominated the race in recent years, has now claimed the Nehru Trophy six times in total. The club's remarkable success extends beyond this event, as they have also secured all three CBL seasons.

The Karichal Chundan is captained by the talented duo of Alan Moonnuthaikkal and Aiden Moonnuthaikkal. Following the leaders, Niranam Chundan of Niranam Boat Club and Nadubhagam Chundan of Kumarakom Town Boat Club secured the next two positions.

70th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race generated immense excitement as people from different states across India flocked to Alappuzha, Kerala, to witness this spectacular event.

Held on the tranquil Punnamada Lake, the race promised to be a grand celebration of tradition, sportsmanship, and cultural unity. This year, the excitement was palpable as spectators from various corners of the country, from the northern plains to the southern coasts, came together, eager to experience one of Kerala's most iconic sporting events. This year's Nehru Trophy Boat Race was originally scheduled for August 10 but was postponed to September 28 due to the landslides in Wayanad.

A family visiting from Delhi to witness the Nehru Trophy expressed their belief that the boat Race is a truly wonderful experience. They noted that the excitement of each contestant is beyond words. Meanwhile, boating enthusiasts from Thrissur shared that the thrill they feel while boating rivals that of the Thrissur Pooram festival.

History Of Nehru Trophy Boat Race: The history of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race dates back to 1952, when India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, visited Kerala. During his visit, he was given a grand reception, which included a thrilling snake boat race in Alappuzha. So captivated was Nehru by the sight of the majestic "chundan vallams" (snake boats) racing through the waters, that he declared his admiration by donating a silver trophy to the winners. This marked the beginning of what would become one of India's most famous and celebrated annual boat races.

The race has since been held every year in August and has grown into an international sporting event, attracting tourists and boating enthusiasts from all over the world. The competition centres around Kerala's traditional snake boats, which are massive vessels, sometimes stretching over 100 feet and rowed by more than 100 oarsmen in perfect harmony. The sight of these long, sleek boats cutting through the backwaters, with rhythmic oars and the energetic chants of the rowers, is a truly breathtaking spectacle.

