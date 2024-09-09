ETV Bharat / bharat

Palestinian Flag Hoisted On A House in Rajasthan's Dungarpur: Minor and Mother Detained

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 11 hours ago

A case of hoisting a Palestinian flag on a house in Dungarpur, Rajasthan, came to light on Monday. On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and detained a minor and his mother, who were being questioned about the flag.

A Palestinian flag was prominently displayed on a residential house in Patela Mohalla, Kotwali Police Station area, prompting a swift response from local authorities.
A Palestinian flag was hoisted on a house in Dungarpur, Rajasthan, on Monday (ETV Bharat)

Dungarpur (Rajasthan): A Palestinian flag was prominently displayed on a house in Patela Mohalla, Kotwali Police Station area, prompting a swift response from local authorities. The flag, which had been captured in a viral photo and video, was removed before police arrived, but officials recovered it from the residence.

Dungarpur ASP Ashok Kumar confirmed that the flag was hoisted on a house in Patela Mohalla, sparking concern after images and videos of the display spread online. The police and intelligence agencies were immediately put on high alert. Kotwali CI Bhagwanlal, along with additional police personnel, reached the location only to find that the flag had been taken down.

Authorities searched the house and discovered the Palestinian flag, along with several other religious flags. A 13-year-old minor and his mother were detained in connection with the incident. The minor, a Class X student, is currently being questioned along with his mother.

ASP Kumar stated that the police and intelligence department are investigating the source of the Palestinian flag and trying to ascertain how it came into the possession of the family. Both the minor and his mother are being interrogated as part of the ongoing investigation.

