Palamu Remembers Supreme Sacrifice Of Its Son In MiG-21

Palamu: There are numerous tales of bravery and valor associated with MiG-21 fighter planes that will retire on September 26. In its 62 years of service with the Indian Air Force (IAF), this plane played an important part in the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars along with the Kargil operation. One tale of bravery associated with it pertains to Flight Lieutenant Mannu Akhouri of Medininagar in Jharkhand's Palamu who made the supreme sacrifice while flying MiG-21.

Mannu was a participant in the war exercise in Muktsar in Punjab in September 2009. On September 10, he returned from a mission and was asked to participate in the exercise again.

It was while participating in a combat exercise that Flight Lieutenant Akhouri's MiG-21 suddenly experienced a technical malfunction. The fighter jet also caught fire. It was flying over Bhalaiyana village in Muktsar district. Anticipating significant damage to the villagers, he led the MiG-21 out of the village.

He then realized that he was above a school where over 1,500 children were studying and playing. In order to save the schoolchildren, he diverted the plane towards Muktsar-Bathinda highway where he located a passenger bus and a petrol pump. He then turned towards a field. Not getting time to eject, he was martyred in the accident.