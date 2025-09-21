Palamu Remembers Supreme Sacrifice Of Its Son In MiG-21
Flight Lieutenant Mannu Akhouri saved numerous school children and a bus before laying down his life
Published : September 21, 2025 at 6:35 PM IST
Palamu: There are numerous tales of bravery and valor associated with MiG-21 fighter planes that will retire on September 26. In its 62 years of service with the Indian Air Force (IAF), this plane played an important part in the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars along with the Kargil operation. One tale of bravery associated with it pertains to Flight Lieutenant Mannu Akhouri of Medininagar in Jharkhand's Palamu who made the supreme sacrifice while flying MiG-21.
Mannu was a participant in the war exercise in Muktsar in Punjab in September 2009. On September 10, he returned from a mission and was asked to participate in the exercise again.
It was while participating in a combat exercise that Flight Lieutenant Akhouri's MiG-21 suddenly experienced a technical malfunction. The fighter jet also caught fire. It was flying over Bhalaiyana village in Muktsar district. Anticipating significant damage to the villagers, he led the MiG-21 out of the village.
He then realized that he was above a school where over 1,500 children were studying and playing. In order to save the schoolchildren, he diverted the plane towards Muktsar-Bathinda highway where he located a passenger bus and a petrol pump. He then turned towards a field. Not getting time to eject, he was martyred in the accident.
His father, Colonel Sanjay Akhouri said, "MiG-21 is a world class fighter jet that has flown over more than 20 countries. It is a fighter that flies faster than the speed of sound.”
He said that his son was a brave man from childhood. Born on January 21, 1984, he dreamt of joining the Indian Air Force right from childhood. He was commissioned a flying officer on June 17, 2006.
Flight Lieutenant Akhouri received his early education at Sacred Heart School in Medininagar in Palamu. Before joining the Indian Air Force, he attended the Army Public School in Pathankot. His home is located near Saddiq Manzil Chowk in Palamu. A road is also named after him over there.
Akhouri's mother, Neera Akhouri recalled her son as brave and talented from the beginning. “I never imagined something like this would happen to him. He always thought of others. He saved the lives of so many children and also saved the bus. We are proud of those who fight on the front lines to save the lives of their countrymen. I am proud of my son's supreme sacrifice,” she said.
Subedar Brijesh Shukla who is a resident of the town paid tribute to Flight Lieutenant Mannu Akhouri for the supreme sacrifice. “His courage and bravery will be remembered for ages," he said.
