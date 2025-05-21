Jharkhand: Injured Naxalite Sub Zonal Commander Gautam Yadav Arrested From Varanasi

Palamu: Naxalite sub-zonal commander Gautam Yadav who was injured in an encounter has been arrested by Palamu police in Banaras, Uttar Pradesh. The Maoist earlier was shot in the stomach during the encounter with the police. The Palamu police acted swiftly after receiving information that Gautam Yadav was undergoing treatment in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, under a false name. In light of this information, a police team headed by ASP Rakesh Singh reached the spot and verified the matter.

According to the information, Palamu police will present Gautam Yadav in the Varanasi court. He will be shifted to Palamu Central Jail after his condition improves. He fled to Varanasi with a relative after the encounter.

On May 15, there was an encounter between the police and the TSPC in Hotwag of Manatu police station area of ​​Palamu. After the encounter, the police recovered ammunition including AK-47 bullets. Gautam Yadav, who was shot during the encounter, fled to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh for treatment. According to information, Gautam Yadav was admitted to a hospital in Varanasi under the name of Mithilesh Yadav and was undergoing treatment.

'After receiving the information, Palamu police went to Varanasi and Gautam was arrested. Gautam Yadav was undergoing treatment under a changed name. The police have received information related to the encounter, after which, further operations are being continued', said Rishma Rameshan, SP.

'Gautam Yadav was shot in the stomach in the encounter. After his arrest, Gautam will be presented in the Varanasi court. The police are also identifying the people who helped Gautam Yadav. He had gone to Varanasi with a close relative', said Rakesh Singh, ASP.

Top Naxal commander Shashikant Ganjhu, who carries a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, made all the arrangements for the treatment of Gautam Yadav, who was sent to Varanasi in a private car. Gautam Yadav is accused of being involved in more than a dozen Naxal incidents in Palamu and Chatra.