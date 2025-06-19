ETV Bharat / bharat

Palamu IG Orders Three SPs To Probe Properties Of Naxalites' Close Relatives

In the first phase of the assessment, notices will be served to the family members of top Maoist commanders, asking for information about their properties.

Published : June 19, 2025 at 4:25 PM IST

Palamu: Palamu IG Sunil Bhaskar has issued an instruction to the SPs of Palamu, Garwah and Latehar, directing them to asses the properties of relatives and close associates of the top Maoist commanders. Family members and close associates of over half a dozen top commanders of CPI Maoist, TSPC and JJMP have been put on the radar.

In the first phase of the assessment, notices will be served to family members of top commanders, asking for information about their properties. If they fail to come up with satisfactory replies, penal action will be initiated against them.

"Chargesheets have been filed against those Maoist commanders booked under UAPA-related cases. There is also a provision in the act for confiscating property. Three SPs have been instructed that if chargesheets are filed against any Naxalite who is wanted, then their property should be investigated. The investigation will reveal a clear picture of their properties and where the money earned from them is invested. Action will be taken against those sending money to Naxalites," Bhaskar said.

Earlier, too, the police investigated the properties of many top Naxalite commanders, which were subsequently transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Palamu police had seized the property of Maoist commanders Abhijeet Yadav, Kundan Yadav and Kanchan Turi on the charges of acquiring property from the money earned as levy.

While investigating the property of a Naxalite commander, information about investing money in Gulf countries also came to light, after which a notice was issued by the police.

