Palamu IG Orders Three SPs To Probe Properties Of Naxalites' Close Relatives

Palamu: Palamu IG Sunil Bhaskar has issued an instruction to the SPs of Palamu, Garwah and Latehar, directing them to asses the properties of relatives and close associates of the top Maoist commanders. Family members and close associates of over half a dozen top commanders of CPI Maoist, TSPC and JJMP have been put on the radar.

In the first phase of the assessment, notices will be served to family members of top commanders, asking for information about their properties. If they fail to come up with satisfactory replies, penal action will be initiated against them.

"Chargesheets have been filed against those Maoist commanders booked under UAPA-related cases. There is also a provision in the act for confiscating property. Three SPs have been instructed that if chargesheets are filed against any Naxalite who is wanted, then their property should be investigated. The investigation will reveal a clear picture of their properties and where the money earned from them is invested. Action will be taken against those sending money to Naxalites," Bhaskar said.