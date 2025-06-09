Palamu Forests Possess Barely 3 Species of 'Wish Fulfilling Kalpataru' Tree Originally From Africa

Palamu: The forests of Palamu in Jharkhand have a rare African species of tree, which is about 100 years old. The tree holds many secrets within it.

Adansonia digitata, commonly known as African baobab, is locally referred to as 'Kalpataru', the "wish-fulfilling tree", a reference to a mythical tree by the same name in Hinduism and Buddhism, revered for its ability to grant wishes and desires.

“Gorakh imli” is another common name for the tree as its fruits bear a similar taste to that imli (Tamarind). There are said to be only three trees of Adansonia digitata in Palamu, Jharkhand, while there are two to three trees in Ranchi, according to an organisation named SESA in Palamu that claims to have researched this tree. This tree is present at a place in the new locality of Medininagar, Palamu.

These trees originally belong to the dry, hot savannas of sub-Saharan Africa, and stand towering over the landscape, often indicating the presence of watercourses.

Jharkhand Biodiversity Board has researched this tree under an India-UNDP Biological Diversity Project. The JBB, in one of its literature, says the tree has three “famous representatives” in the Ranchi–Palamu belt - all of them growing at Doranda locality near Doranda College. The age of these trees is approximately 100 years. One more tree of this species got uprooted because of soil erosion.

According to the Jharkhand Biodiversity Board, research institutes and the forest department in Ranchi have been able to grow this tree in some centres like Nakshatra Van and Sidho Kano Park. “The natural germination percentage of the plant is very low because of the hard coat over the seeds. But there is a possibility to propagate this species, and the propagation is being done,” stated the Biodiversity Board reports.

“The outer crust of the plant seed is very hard and difficult to crack – one reason why the natural germination percentage of the plant is very low. There can be many reasons behind this, the biggest is the climate and the long distance between the trees. Creatures like bats used to play an important role in the germination of plant seeds earlier. But their number has also decreased," Professor DS Srivastava, a wildlife biologist, told ETV Bharat.

In Jharkhand, there are various beliefs circulating around this tree. "People say that this tree came out during the Samudra Manthan. But the best thing about the tree is that water is present at 35 to 40 feet around the area. People come from far away to get water from the hand pump dug next to the tree," said Ward Commissioner of Nai Mohalla, Pradeep Akela.

Research reports say Adansonia digitata is an iconic African tree, native to the African continent and the southern Arabian Peninsula. “It is a multi-purpose tree, revered for its food, water and medicinal properties as well as a landmark in the African savanna," says a research article with the Royal Society Open Science that traces the history of introduction of Adansonia digitata in the Indian sub-continent.

“Biogeographic studies of baobabs in the African continent show that there are close associations between past human settlements and the presence of the species. The baobab is highly valued for a variety of food and artisanal uses, and its cultural symbolism extends over millennia,” the research says.

While the tree is a rare and proud possession of the Palamu forests, no one has any concrete information about how the Adansonia digitata reached the forest of Palamu.

