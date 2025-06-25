Jahnavi From Andhra Pradesh Becomes First Telugu Girl Selected For Titan Space Mission

Palakollu: "Grandma, does the moon follow me wherever I go?", asks a grandchild. "He’s calling you, he wants you to come to him," a grandmother replies with a smile. Most children would’ve forgotten such a sweet reply but for Jahnavi from Palakollu, West Godavari, those words launched a dream that is now coming true - reaching beyond Earth’s boundaries.

At just 23, Jahnavi has been selected as an astronaut candidate for the Titan Space Mission, a prestigious private orbital spaceflight scheduled for 2029. She is set to undergo three years of intensive astronaut training, including flight simulation, survival drills, and spacecraft procedures, all in preparation for a five-hour mission in space, a journey where she will witness two sunrises and two sunsets from orbit.

Jahnavi Selected For Titan Space Mission (ETV Bharat)

A Dream Born In Grandma’s Lap

"I was fascinated by the moon through my grandmother’s stories. I believed she left gifts for me on the moon," Jahnavi fondly recalls. From a tender age, her curiosity about space became her calling. By the age of 11, she had already discovered NASA. At 16, she participated in ISRO’s World Space Week, where her project stood out among 2,000 entries marking the beginning of her real-life mission to the stars.

Breaking Barriers with Grit and Guts, Jahnavi’s journey was anything but easy:

She became India’s youngest advanced scuba diver, training in underwater conditions that simulate zero gravity.

She studied Electronics Engineering and, during B.Tech, was selected for a 10-day NASA program, becoming the first Indian to do so.

She served as Mission Director in rocket launches, including underwater ones.

In 2022, she spent 12 days in a simulated lunar environment in Poland.

She was the first Indian selected for astronaut geology training in Iceland.

Jahnavi also joined the International Institute for Astronautical Science in 2023 after an earlier rejection. “It was a second chance, and I didn’t waste it,” she says. There, she received cutting-edge training under world-class experts.

Titan Mission: Reaching for the Stars

Now selected by Titan Space Industries, a US-based private space research firm, Jahnavi will undergo three years of astronaut training before she boards an orbiter flight in 2029. During this five-hour mission, she will orbit Earth and experience the majestic phenomenon of double sunrises and sunsets in space. "This is not just my dream, it’s a step forward for humanity," she says, with a mix of humility and confidence.

Inspiring the Nation, Despite the glitter of her achievements, Jahnavi’s path was paved with challenges - skepticism about girls in space, gruelling isolation during training, and substandard conditions.

Chasing the Extraordinary

But she never gave up. “Hardships are normal when chasing the extraordinary,” she says. A recipient of several recognitions and awards in both space and adventure sports, Jahnavi now dreams of setting foot on Mars and representing India in global space programs.

From a little girl in Palakollu dreaming about the moon to a young woman preparing for spaceflight, Jahnavi’s story is a stellar reminder that when dreams are fuelled by passion and perseverance, even the sky is not a limit.