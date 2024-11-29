ETV Bharat / bharat

'Pakodas For Masses, Halwa For Chosen Few: Cong Slams Govt Over ILO Report Findings

Congress Secretary Jairam Ramesh flagged the issue of wage inequality in India as reflected in the International Labour Organisation's just-released Global Wage Report 2024-2025.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 32 seconds ago

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday slammed the government over an International Labour Organisation report pointing to wage inequality in India, claiming this is a direct consequence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "pakoda-nomics" which is about 'pakodas' for the masses and 'halwa' for the chosen few.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the International Labour Organisation's just-released Global Wage Report 2024-2025 has some concerning findings about wage inequality in India. Citing the report, he said the top 10 percentile of India's income earners earn 6.8 times more than the bottom 10 percentile.

"This is significantly more unequal than nearly every country in our neighbourhood, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar," Ramesh said in a post on X.

He further cited the report to state that India has one of the lowest share of wage workers among all lower-middle-income countries. Most workers are engaged in self-employment which is typically informal, low-paying, and highly prone to volatility, Ramesh said.

"Remember this is a direct consequence of the pakoda-nomics that the non-biological PM has created. Pakodas for the masses, halwa for the chosen few!" the Congress leader said. The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and raising concerns over "increasing" unemployment, price rise and "increasing income inequality".

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday slammed the government over an International Labour Organisation report pointing to wage inequality in India, claiming this is a direct consequence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "pakoda-nomics" which is about 'pakodas' for the masses and 'halwa' for the chosen few.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the International Labour Organisation's just-released Global Wage Report 2024-2025 has some concerning findings about wage inequality in India. Citing the report, he said the top 10 percentile of India's income earners earn 6.8 times more than the bottom 10 percentile.

"This is significantly more unequal than nearly every country in our neighbourhood, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar," Ramesh said in a post on X.

He further cited the report to state that India has one of the lowest share of wage workers among all lower-middle-income countries. Most workers are engaged in self-employment which is typically informal, low-paying, and highly prone to volatility, Ramesh said.

"Remember this is a direct consequence of the pakoda-nomics that the non-biological PM has created. Pakodas for the masses, halwa for the chosen few!" the Congress leader said. The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and raising concerns over "increasing" unemployment, price rise and "increasing income inequality".

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODIINTERNATIONAL LABOUR ORGANISATIONJAIRAM RAMESH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Could A Water Bottle Obstruct Your Brakes? Dehradun Accident Proves It Can- Know How To Prevent It

Explained - What Is Indictment As Per The US Law?

Menopause; Breaking Silence On The Taboo For Women In India

Kashmiri Sisters Ride The Rainbow To Success In Trout Farming, Harvest 20 Quintals Annually

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.