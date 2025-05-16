Pakistan’s Shelling Leaves Many LoC Residents Homeless In Jammu Kashmir; Over 10,000 Structures Damaged In Poonch Alone

Srinagar: Several villages in Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC) have borne the brunt of Pakistan's artillery shelling as tensions with India escalate following the Pahalgam terror attack. The armed confrontation wreaked havoc in the region, destroying over 10,000 structures and rendering many civilians homeless.
The preliminary assessment is based on data gathered by the legislators from three districts, including Kupwara, Rajouri, Uri and Poonch. They claimed to have compiled a report of damages and sought compensation from the Union Territory government for the affected families.
In Jammu's Poonch, which saw the fiercest shelling killing 14 civilians of the total 22 casualties, has been worst hit, with over 10,000 structures damaged, said the concerned National Conference Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ajaz Jan.
With the mountainous topography, the district comprising 90 panchayats has seen major damage in 60 panchayats falling on the zero line of the border.
“The majority of the villages were hit for the first time with heavy bombs. A single bomb caused damage to vast houses. Even areas which were not affected in the past have sustained the worst damage,” he told ETV Bharat. “Not even a single village is unaffected. Tin houses on mountains were severely hit,” the MLA said.
In multiple villages, bombs hit a house, damaging it fully, but the splinters have damaged the adjoining houses, making them unsafe.
“A mere tremor can raze them, as we live in a seismically vulnerable zone. They have to be constructed anew to make them liveable for people, for which the government of India should announce a package. Heavy bombs were used, as they have caused damage to the entire neighbourhoods,” said Jan, who has visited only 20 per cent of the affected villages due to hostile and hilly terrain.
He has already conveyed to the Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, who visited Poonch for an assessment of the damages, the inclusion of the loss of lives to be covered as an act of terrorism, invoking SRO 43 for allowing compensation to the affected people.
“The Chief Minister has assured support. Our central government should compensate the same amount to our people,” he added.
Likewise, Kashmir’s Uri and Karnah villages, which saw shelling, have over 650 structures damaged. This includes 458 residential and commercial structures in Uri and 100 in Karnah, according to their legislators. Of them, 30 per cent of houses are fully damaged, while the rest are partially damaged, he said.
“I have pitched compensation of Rs 10 lakh for fully damaged and Rs 5 lakh for partially damaged structures to the government,” Javid Ahmad Mirchal, the NC MLA from Karnah, said. The area saw massive shelling that pounded dozens of villages, shattering years of calm and leaving many families homeless.
Like Zameer Ahmad Mir, who, alongside villagers, was awake all night in an underground bunker by the thuds of blasts landing in Tangdar village from across the border.
“Once shelling stopped in the morning, I saw my house razed to rubble with nothing left, including utensils, food, bedding, etc. We want to live again, but in peace,” he said while sitting by the debris of his damaged one-storey home. No, many, like their family, have taken shelter with acquaintances in their neighbourhoods or relocated to their relatives away from their homes.
Advisor to Chief Minister Nasir Aslam Wani underscored the massive losses suffered by people in the shelling and said the government plans to seek a tranche of funds for the reconstruction of the villages which suffered losses.
Read More