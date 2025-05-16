ETV Bharat / bharat

Pakistan’s Shelling Leaves Many LoC Residents Homeless In Jammu Kashmir; Over 10,000 Structures Damaged In Poonch Alone

Srinagar: Several villages in Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC) have borne the brunt of Pakistan's artillery shelling as tensions with India escalate following the Pahalgam terror attack. The armed confrontation wreaked havoc in the region, destroying over 10,000 structures and rendering many civilians homeless.

The preliminary assessment is based on data gathered by the legislators from three districts, including Kupwara, Rajouri, Uri and Poonch. They claimed to have compiled a report of damages and sought compensation from the Union Territory government for the affected families.

In Jammu's Poonch, which saw the fiercest shelling killing 14 civilians of the total 22 casualties, has been worst hit, with over 10,000 structures damaged, said the concerned National Conference Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ajaz Jan.

With the mountainous topography, the district comprising 90 panchayats has seen major damage in 60 panchayats falling on the zero line of the border.

“The majority of the villages were hit for the first time with heavy bombs. A single bomb caused damage to vast houses. Even areas which were not affected in the past have sustained the worst damage,” he told ETV Bharat. “Not even a single village is unaffected. Tin houses on mountains were severely hit,” the MLA said.

In multiple villages, bombs hit a house, damaging it fully, but the splinters have damaged the adjoining houses, making them unsafe.

“A mere tremor can raze them, as we live in a seismically vulnerable zone. They have to be constructed anew to make them liveable for people, for which the government of India should announce a package. Heavy bombs were used, as they have caused damage to the entire neighbourhoods,” said Jan, who has visited only 20 per cent of the affected villages due to hostile and hilly terrain.