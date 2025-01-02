Pakistan's Purchase Of 40 China-Made J-35 Stealth Aircrafts Should Worry India: Defence Expert

New Delhi: As global dynamics change, new challenges await India in the sky. In a significant development, Pakistan is all set to acquire the China-made J-35 stealth fighter, a fifth-generation aircraft with advanced capabilities.

However, the introduction of Pakistan's J-35 into its aerial fleet can significantly challenge India's long-standing air superiority. This concern is particularly due to the J-35's state-of-the-art stealth technology, which allows it to evade radar detection and conduct operations with a higher degree of surprise and effectiveness.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, major general (retd.) PK Sehgal said that the acquisition of 40 J-35 stealth aircraft by Pakistan is expected to raise alarm for India, given its implications for national security. However, he noted that this development might not significantly shift the air power dynamics in favour of Pakistan.

He recalled the 1965 war, where Pakistan operated Sabres and Super Sabres, while India relied on outdated World War II aircraft like the Canberras, Vampires, Tufanis, and Mishtiyas, yet emerged victorious., adding, “This highlights that factors such as morale, motivation, training, and leadership are crucial. Nevertheless, India needs to remain vigilant, as this acquisition could indeed be a pivotal factor for Pakistan”.

The defence expert pointed out that the acquisition of stealth fighters by Pakistan would significantly impact the dynamics of the India-China-Pakistan triangle. If hostilities arise on both fronts, Pakistan and China could deploy 65 squadrons, while India would only have 32 squadrons at its disposal. Moreover, the introduction of fifth-generation stealth aircraft by both nations could drastically shift the air superiority in favour of the adversaries.

“In response, India must take proactive measures by investing in tens of thousands of drones. This strategy would enable us to effectively target and neutralise the air bases from which these advanced aircraft operate, especially considering Pakistan's limited strategic depth compared to India and China”, Sehgal added.

He told ETV Bharat that Pakistan is making significant efforts to enhance its air and naval capabilities with assistance from China. “However, despite these endeavours, it is unlikely that Pakistan can create a substantial imbalance in the subcontinent. India, being a much larger country with greater resources and a significantly larger defence budget, makes it virtually impossible for Pakistan to alter the existing air or military balance in the region”, said the defence expert.

What makes J-35 special?

The J-35 is a twin-engine, all-weather, multi-mission aircraft. It's a stealth aircraft armed with various types of sensors and various types of air-to-air and air-to-surface weapons. It is comparable to the F-35 of the American Air Force, which is considered the best fighter in the world today.

It is an air superiority fighter. In addition, it can carry on a variety of missions and could materially alter the air balance in the area of interest. The J-35, crafted by China’s Shenyang Aircraft Corporation, is positioned as a formidable rival to Western stealth fighters like the F-35 Lightning II and Russia’s Su-57. Featuring cutting-edge stealth technology, state-of-the-art avionics, and enhanced combat capabilities, the J-35 promises to significantly enhance Pakistan’s aerial combat prowess.

Its advanced stealth and radar evasion capabilities could provide Pakistan with a crucial advantage in achieving air superiority over regional adversaries. For Pakistan, acquiring the J-35 aligns with a comprehensive strategy to modernise its military and effectively counter India’s advancements in military technology, particularly in the aviation sector. Thanks to its strategic partnership with China, Islamabad has gained access to sophisticated weaponry that would typically be unattainable, especially considering the intricate geopolitical landscape of South Asia.

However, in the face of Pakistan’s effort to strengthen its modern warfare, there is a need for India to enhance its Air defence network to counter the J-35’s stealth advantage. Such efforts can include upgrading the S-400, which India recently obtained from Russia, along with enhancing local air defence systems like Akash and Barak-8.

According to the expert, increasing the number of these systems would help ensure that stealth fighters are detected and dealt with before they become a danger. As modern warfare increasingly depends on space technology, India could enhance its satellite and space surveillance capabilities to address the risks from stealth aircraft. By using space-based reconnaissance, India could monitor enemy planes even before they reach its airspace, allowing for timely pre-emptive measures.