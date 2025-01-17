Pakistani Woman Suspended And FIR Registered For Securing Job With Fake Certificates In UP's Bareilly

Bareilly: A case has come to light in Bareilly district, Uttar Pradesh, where a woman from Pakistan managed to secure a government job as an assistant teacher in 2015 using fake certificates. The woman, identified as Shumayla Khan, was suspended in October 2024 after an investigation revealed that she had submitted fraudulent birth and residence certificates to obtain the position.

The Block Education Officer of Fatehganj West registered an FIR against Shumayla Khan, accusing her of using forged documents to get the assistant teacher job. The case was initiated by a confidential complaint lodged with District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar, prompting a thorough investigation.

The investigation revealed that the residence certificate issued by the Sub-District Magistrate (SDM) of Rampur was found to be fake. The SDM's report confirmed that Shumayla Khan is a Pakistani national, and the certificate she presented was invalid.

After the findings, the District Basic Education Officer suspended Shumayla Khan from her position as an assistant teacher on October 3, 2024. Subsequently, the Block Education Officer ordered the police to file an FIR on January 10, 2025, accusing Khan of working in government service with forged documents.

According to Bareilly's Basic Education Officer Sanjay Singh, Shumayla Khan had worked as an assistant teacher at Primary School Madhopur and received substantial salary payments over the years. She has now been removed from her post retroactively, effective from the date of her appointment. SP North Mukesh Chandra Mishra confirmed that a case has been registered against Shumayla Khan under relevant sections at the Fatehganj West police station.