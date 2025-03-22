ETV Bharat / bharat

Pakistani Woman Jailed For 2 Years After Crossing Border For Love Released On Bail

Khadija Noor from Pakistan, who fell for Hyderabad’s Syed Haider on Instagram, travelled via Dubai and Nepal before attempting to enter India through Bihar’s Bhittha border. ( Etv Bharat )

Sitamarhi/Patna: Khadija Noor from Pakistan set out on a journey to be with her love, but it turned into a legal ordeal that kept her in jail for nearly 2 years and 7 months. She was finally released on conditional bail and ordered to stay in Sitamarhi, Bihar, until the case hearing was completed.

Crossing Borders for Love, but Landing in Jail

Khadija Noor, a resident of Faizabad, Pakistan, fell in love with Syed Haider from Hyderabad, India, through Instagram. Determined to be with him, she embarked on a journey from Pakistan to Dubai, then to Kathmandu, Nepal, before attempting to enter India through the Bhittha border in Bihar.

However, on August 8, 2022, as she was crossing the Nepal-India border, SSB personnel detained her. At the time of her arrest, she was 24 years old, and her passport listed her father's name as Ishak Mohammad. Although she had a Nepal tourist visa issued by the Nepal Embassy in Islamabad on July 29, valid for 30 days, it did not grant her entry into India.

Detained and Jailed for Over 2 Years