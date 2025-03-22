Pakistani Woman Jailed For 2 Years After Crossing Border For Love Released On Bail

Sitamarhi/Patna: Khadija Noor from Pakistan set out on a journey to be with her love, but it turned into a legal ordeal that kept her in jail for nearly 2 years and 7 months. She was finally released on conditional bail and ordered to stay in Sitamarhi, Bihar, until the case hearing was completed.
Crossing Borders for Love, but Landing in Jail
Khadija Noor, a resident of Faizabad, Pakistan, fell in love with Syed Haider from Hyderabad, India, through Instagram. Determined to be with him, she embarked on a journey from Pakistan to Dubai, then to Kathmandu, Nepal, before attempting to enter India through the Bhittha border in Bihar.
However, on August 8, 2022, as she was crossing the Nepal-India border, SSB personnel detained her. At the time of her arrest, she was 24 years old, and her passport listed her father's name as Ishak Mohammad. Although she had a Nepal tourist visa issued by the Nepal Embassy in Islamabad on July 29, valid for 30 days, it did not grant her entry into India.
Detained and Jailed for Over 2 Years
After being taken into custody, SSB personnel handed her over to the police, and she was later sent to jail. Though she secured bail from the Sitamarhi Civil Court on October 18, 2022, she remained in custody due to a lack of legal sureties and paperwork delays. Her case eventually reached the Patna High Court.
Conditional Bail and Release from Jail
- On March 19, 2025, Khadija Noor was finally released after Syed Haider and his brother from Hyderabad stepped in as guarantors. However, the court imposed strict conditions:
- She must reside in Sitamarhi district until the case is resolved.
- She must appear before the police and court every month.
- Her passport and visa have been confiscated.
- Even her advocate, Seraj Ahmed, remains unaware of her current residence in Sitamarhi.
A Love Story That Took an Unexpected Turn
What started as a social media romance on Instagram turned into a complicated legal battle for Khadija Noor. Her journey from Pakistan to India for love ended with a long stay in jail and an uncertain future as she awaits the final verdict of her case.
