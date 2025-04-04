Amritsar: A Pakistani woman gave birth to a baby girl minutes after entering India through the Attari border on Thursday, officials said.

Maya, who was travelling from the neighbouring country with a group, went into labour soon after crossing over to the Indian side. She was immediately rushed to a private nursing home with the help of locals and delivered the baby. The couple named the newborn ‘Bharti’, derived from Bharat, in an emotional and symbolic gesture of their love for India.

Vijay Verma, a resident of Attari, also visited the couple in the nursing home along with his friends and colleagues to celebrate the birth of ‘Bharti’. They presented them with sweets and gifts and shared, marking the joyous occasion.

Pakistani Woman Gives Birth Minutes After Entering India, Family Named Baby Girl 'Bharti' (ETV Bharat)

The couple was part of a group of Sindhi Hindu pilgrims comprising 49 persons who arrived in India via the Attari border. They were planning to visit the religious and other sites in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Jodhpur and Ahmedabad. Some of the Hindu pilgrims also apply for permanent residency in India, citing alleged atrocities in Pakistan.

“Maya began having labour pains during the immigration process, prompting authorities to expedite the procedures to ensure that she received emergency medical assistance,” said Khanno, her husband. “Acknowledging the urgency of the situation, she was promptly brought to an Attari nursing home, where she gave birth normally,” he said.

Reminiscent of the 2021 incident.

On December 2, 2021, a similar incident took place at the Attari border when a Pakistani Hindu woman, Nimbu Bai, wife of Balam Ram, gave birth to a baby boy soon after entering India. The child was named Border Ram, commemorating his unique birthplace.