ETV Bharat / bharat

Pakistani Visitors To India Anxious After Visa Cancellations

View of a deserted road leading towards the Attari-Wagah border, as seen from an Integrated Check Post, in Amritsar district, Punjab, Thursday, April 24, 2025. ( PTI )

Bareilly: Perceptible anxiety prevails among Pakistani citizens currently on a visit to India. It stems from the measures announced by the Centre on Wednesday night after the terror attack in Pahalgam in Kashmir, where militants gunned down at least 26 tourists.

These include cancelling the visas issued to Pakistani citizens, putting the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, closing the Wagah-Attari border for all movement and ordering a significant reduction in diplomatic staff at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. The Pakistanis visiting India on a South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) visa have been asked to leave the country in two days.

Authorities in Bareilly disclosed that at present, there are 34 Pakistanis on a visit to the district on long-term visas that will now have to head back home. The majority of them have their relatives here.

These visitors have expressed sadness over the relations between the two countries, once again hitting a low as this translates into a blow for the people-to-people contact between these two neighbours.

Among those on a visit to Bareilly is Shahnaz, whose anxiety got compounded by her misplacing her passport. She has come alone from across the border to visit her mother on a 45-day short-term visa. Her maternal home is in the Baradari locality of the city.

"I have lost my passport. It went missing along with my purse in a crowded train. I will go back according to whatever arrangements the authorities make for me," she said. She has reported the matter at the GRP Police Station in Bareilly and has also informed the local police and administration.

This is not her first visit to India. "I have visited my maternal home with my husband and children in the past on three or four occasions. This time getting a visa was difficult, so I came alone in March," she added.

Stating that relations between India and Pakistan should not be snapped, she said with a reference to the Pahalgam killings, "Someone does something wrong and others have to suffer. We have nothing to do with developments taking place elsewhere."

Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anurag Arya said the process is underway to provide one-time travel documents to Shahnaz.