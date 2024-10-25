ETV Bharat / bharat

'The Reign of Terror In Valley': The Only Ideology Terrorists Espouse, Says Indian Army On Baramulla Attack

Security personnel conduct a search operation after 'Baramulla terrorist attack' near Gulmarg in Baramulla on Friday. Two Indian Army soldiers and two civilian porters were killed in the terrorist attack on a military vehicle in Baramulla on October 24. ( ANI )

Baramulla: The Indian Army condemned a deadly ambush on its soldiers and Kashmiri porters in Baramulla as an attempt by "Pakistani terrorists" to unleash a "reign of terror" in Kashmir, describing the attack as a desperate ploy to destabilise the Valley.

In a statement issued Friday evening, Defence Spokesperson Lt. Col. MK Sahu, based in Srinagar, recounted the attack, which took place on Thursday in Butapathri, Baramulla.

"The terrorists opened fire on an Army column transporting soldiers and local porters, prompting troops to retaliate and forcing the attackers to retreat into dense foliage under cover of fading light, leaving behind a weapon and a rucksack," Lt. Col Sahu said.

The attack resulted in the deaths of two soldiers, Rifleman Kaisar Ahmad Shah from Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) and Rifleman Jeevan Singh from Sirsa (Haryana), who, despite being injured, returned fire and prevented further casualties before making the "supreme sacrifice".

The Army, in the statement, hailed their valour, saying it demonstrated their "unwavering courage and commitment" to protect Kashmir and counter "Pakistan-abetted terrorism".