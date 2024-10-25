'The Reign of Terror In Valley': The Only Ideology Terrorists Espouse, Says Indian Army On Baramulla Attack

Baramulla: The Indian Army condemned a deadly ambush on its soldiers and Kashmiri porters in Baramulla as an attempt by "Pakistani terrorists" to unleash a "reign of terror" in Kashmir, describing the attack as a desperate ploy to destabilise the Valley.
In a statement issued Friday evening, Defence Spokesperson Lt. Col. MK Sahu, based in Srinagar, recounted the attack, which took place on Thursday in Butapathri, Baramulla.
"The terrorists opened fire on an Army column transporting soldiers and local porters, prompting troops to retaliate and forcing the attackers to retreat into dense foliage under cover of fading light, leaving behind a weapon and a rucksack," Lt. Col Sahu said.
The attack resulted in the deaths of two soldiers, Rifleman Kaisar Ahmad Shah from Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) and Rifleman Jeevan Singh from Sirsa (Haryana), who, despite being injured, returned fire and prevented further casualties before making the "supreme sacrifice".
The Army, in the statement, hailed their valour, saying it demonstrated their "unwavering courage and commitment" to protect Kashmir and counter "Pakistan-abetted terrorism".
Alongside the soldiers, two Kashmiri porters, Zahoor Ahmad Mir from Boniyar Tehsil (Baramulla) and Mushtaq Ahmad Choudhary from Uri Tehsil (Baramulla), were also killed while aiding the Army.
Lt. Col. Sahu, on behalf of the Indian Army's 15 Corps, condemned the attack as an evident attempt by terrorists to instil fear among locals and disrupt the peace as Kashmir moves toward stability.
"The only ideology these terrorists espouse is 'The Reign of Terror in the Valley,'" Sahu said, emphasising the deliberate targeting of civilians.
The Indian Army extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and vowed to continue safeguarding the region.
"Their sacrifices will inspire future generations to stand against terrorism," the Army officer added while reaffirming the Army’s resolve to combat terrorism and maintain peace in Kashmir.
