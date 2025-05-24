Pak Spy Arrested In Varanasi; ATS Uncovers Anti-National Evidence, Links To Terror Groups And Ghazwa-e-Hind Plot

Varanasi: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested Tufail, a suspected Pakistani spy, from the Adampur area of Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency. The arrest, made three days ago, has revealed alarming connections to terrorist organisations and anti-national activities.

According to police, Tufail, son of Maqsood Alam, was taken into custody from his residence following a tip-off from regional sources. He had been under surveillance for suspicious activity. During the investigation, ATS recovered his mobile phone, which contained incriminating evidence of contacts with Pakistan-based terror outfits and extremist groups.

According to ATS sources, Tufail was in contact with over 600 Pakistani phone numbers and was actively participating in WhatsApp groups run by terrorist outfits, including the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and Tehreek-e-Labbaik. Investigators also found that he was sharing sensitive information and images from across the Varanasi district with Pakistani handlers.

An ATS official said, "He was not just a passive member. Tufail was actively plotting, influencing youth, and acting as a bridge between radical networks."

Officials said that evidence from his phone suggested he was building a terror network across the Bajardiha, Lallapur, Madanpura, Nai Sadak, and Dal Mandi areas of Varanasi. His influence also extended to Azamgarh and other parts of Purvanchal, where he incited youth with provocative religious content and calls for 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', a radical concept promoting the conquest of India.

Officials revealed that Tufail sent details of individuals supporting the Gyanvapi case, along with newspaper clippings, to Pakistan. He had been associated with PFI for eight years and was instrumental in recruiting vulnerable youth via WhatsApp, often sharing violent and pro-Pakistan content.