Haryana: YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Arrested For 'Spying' For Pakistan, Her Bank Accounts Being Investigated

Hisar: YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, a resident of New Agrasen Colony here, has been arrested on charges of spying for Pakistan. Jyoti, who runs a YouTube channel named 'Travel with Joe', has been taken on a 5-day remand by the police. New aspects are coming to light during the investigation, making this case more complicated.

As of now, the cyber cell team of the police is conducting a thorough investigation of the YouTuber's bank and internet accounts. Along with this, a special police team has reached Delhi, where Jyoti used to live earlier. This team is engaged in searching for CCTV footage and other evidence in Delhi. According to sources, Jyoti's social media accounts and suspicious messages are also being investigated to find out with whom she had maintained contact.

Pakistan connection: It is found that Jyoti Malhotra made several trips to Pakistan, including the trip through the Kartarpur corridor. The investigation revealed that she had met Ahsan-ur-Rahim alias Danish at the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi in 2023, after which she got a visa. Apart from this, Jyoti interviewed Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, which received more than seven lakh views and more than two thousand comments on her YouTube channel. This interview caught the attention of the investigating agencies, as it could be a part of suspicious activities.

However, Jyoti's father Harish Malhotra described his daughter as innocent. He says that Jyoti went to Pakistan with a valid visa and has no connection with any wrong activity. Harish said that his wife divorced him twenty years ago, and he lives with his only daughter Jyoti. He used to work as a carpenter earlier, but now he is unable to work due to age. Jyoti's uncle, who is retired from South Haryana Power Corporation, is dependent on a pension. Harish also said that a few days ago the police searched his house, in which three phones, a laptop, a bank passbook and other items of Jyoti were seized.

Police and IB's activity: Hisar Police DSP Kamaljit said that Jyoti is being questioned intensively. According to police sources, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) had kept an eye on the YouTuber's suspicious activities, after which she was arrested. Police say that she maintained contact with Pakistani agents through encrypted platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram and Snapchat. A total of six people have been arrested from Punjab and Haryana in this case, who may be part of a large espionage network.

People living in the YouTuber's locality said that they had no knowledge of this case. A case of espionage had come to light in Hisar earlier too, when a person named Asgar Ali was arrested several years ago.

Police and cyber cell teams are investigating the matter in depth. The devices of the YouTuber have been sent for forensic examination and the ongoing search in Delhi is likely to yield new evidence. Security agencies are also investigating the international connections of this network to find out how big is the scope of this espionage racket.

YouTuber's popularity: The YouTube channel of the accused, 'Travel with Joe', is very popular, and it has more than 3.77 lakh subscribers. She has also received a silver button from YouTube. Jyoti got her passport made in 2018, which is valid till 2028. Apart from Pakistan, she has travelled to countries like Dubai, Thailand, Indonesia, Nepal, Bhutan and China. Investigative agencies suspect that the YouTuber may have shared sensitive information during these trips. In particular, her trip to China after Pakistan in 2024 caught the attention of security agencies.