Pakistani Spy Completes 17-Year Sentence In UP Jail, Home Minister To Decide On His Repatriation

Saharanpur: Pakistani spy Iqbal Bhatti, alias Devraj Sehgal, has completed a 17-year sentence in Gautam Buddh Nagar jail and is ready to go home. However, the decision on his repatriation to Pakistan lies with the Union Home Ministry.

Bhatti had been living here in India under a fake identity but was arrested in 2008 by Punjab Police after they found him carrying fake documents, including a birth certificate. Later, he was booked for espionage and sentenced to 17 years in prison following a trial.

Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Sajwan said Bhatti’s sentence ended last month, after which they sent a letter to the Home Ministry to start the process of his repatriation. “We have completed all the formalities from our side. The process of releasing him from jail and repatriating him to Pakistan will be handled by the Home Ministry,” he said.

Bhatti, a native of Kasur district of Pakistan, lived in Haqiqatnagar, Saharanpur, for about a year and a half under his assumed name before the arrest. He had obtained crucial documents such as a PAN card and ration card and even opened a bank account using his fake identity. Bhatti was also running a computer centre. A probe revealed that he had been sharing sensitive information with Pakistan during his stay in India.

His arrest in 2008 followed a series of investigations, including a complaint from the Chief Manager of State Bank of India’s (SBI) Sadar Bazar Police Station branch, who accused Bhatti of opening an account with fake documents. Later, police found several sensitive documents, including maps of strategic military locations, in his possession.

After his conviction, Bhatti was transferred to Gautam Buddh Nagar Jail, where he served out his sentence. Now, with his sentence complete, the Home Ministry has to decide his fate, including whether to contact the Pakistan Embassy for his repatriation.