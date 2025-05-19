ETV Bharat / bharat

Spying For Pakistan: Haryana CM Says Strict Action Will Be Taken Against Culprits, 6 Arrested So Far

Chandigarh: As many as six people have been arrested from Haryana on charges of espionage for Pakistan till now since the Pahalgam attack. One of the arrested has been released by the police while the remaining five are being interrogated. All these arrests have been made after Operation Sindoor, and all of them are accused of sharing India's intelligence information with Pakistan.

Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini, who visited Panipat today, told the media, "The police is taking action against those involved in these espionage activities. If any more persons are found involved in such activities, action will be taken against them as well."

Meanwhile, DGP Shatrujeet Kapoor said, "After the situation that has arisen after the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, people spying for Pakistan have been exposed. These people were working earlier as well, but now vigilance has increased everywhere. The activities of these people have also increased, so they are being caught. Strictest action will be taken against them."

After Operation Sindoor, the police first arrested Nauman Ilahi from Panipat. After this, the police arrested YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra from Hisar. The police arrested Pakistani spy Devendra Dhillon from Kaithal, and then Armaan and Tarif from Nuh. After this, the police arrested Harkirat Singh from Kurukshetra. Harkirat Singh had a connection with Jyoti. At present, the police released Harkirat Singh.

Panipat Police first arrested 24-year-old Nauman Ilahi, who is accused of sending sensitive information of India to terrorist Iqbal sitting in Pakistan. The Crime Investigation Agency of Panipat Police is investigating the matter. Nauman is accused of sharing intelligence information with Pakistan through social media platforms like WhatsApp.