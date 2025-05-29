Pakistani Remark: Karnataka High Court Directs BJP MLC To Apologise To Kalaburagi DC

Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed BJP MLC and Chief Whip in the Legislative Council N Ravikumar to tender an unconditional apology to Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Tarannu for making derogatory remarks against her.

Hearing a petition by Ravikumar seeking quashing of an FIR filed in a Kalaburagi police station over his remarks against the DC, Justice Sooraj Govindaraju directed the MLC to tender an apology.

"Have you noticed the Supreme Court orders in the case of the Madhya Pradesh Minister? You are no different from that Minister. You should not have given such statements," the Judge said.

At this point, Ravikumar's advocate drew the attention of the court that his client had already tendered an apology. "The person who is the victim of these statements should accept the apology. You speak to the DC. If she accepts the apology, the same has to be submitted to the court. Till such time, the court cannot consider his petition," the Judge said.

During a protest rally held in Kalaburagi early this week against what the party called the high-handedness of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge in the affairs of the district, Ravikumar sought to question the nationality of the woman IAS officer.

"The DC office here has lost its independence. Even though she is a DC, she is listening to what they (Congress) say. I don't know whether she has come from Pakistan or become an IAS officer here. Perhaps your applause suggests that she has come from Pakistan," Ravikumar had said.

His criticism drew sharp reactions from several quarters, including the IAS Officers Association of Karnataka, which took serious objection to the remarks and sought an unconditional apology from the BJP MLC.

Meanwhile, an FIR was registered at a police station in Kalaburagi under various sections of BNS and also under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act based on a complaint by social worker Dattatreya Ikkalaki.

After this, Ravikumar issued a statement regretting his comments. "The remarks I made were 'a slip of tongue' and I will withdraw my comments," he had said.

Ravikumar's advocate also drew the attention of the court for filing a case against the SC/ST Atrocities Act. "My client has neither taken the name of any caste or community. There is no evidence to suggest that he insulted any person on the basis of caste," he said.

Objecting to the argument, the public prosecutor told the court that in the FIR only few points of his remarks have been mentioned and not the full text of his speech. To this, the court asked the public prosecutor to submit the MLC's statement in a pen drive and adjourned the next hearing to June 19.