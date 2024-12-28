Pakistani Pilgrims To Attend 813th Urs In Ajmer, Modi's Chadar To Be Offered On Jan 4

Ajmer: A group of 264 Pakistani pilgrims will cross the Attari Border to enter India on January 4 to reach Ajmer on January 6 to attend the upcoming 813th Urs of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti. The district administration has made arrangements for their stay and food at the Central Girls School in Chudi Bazaar here.

However, no official communique about the proposed visit has been received by the administration and the matter is still bound in the discussions of Khadims. The intelligence department is on high alert following the development.

The famed Urs attract pilgrims from various countries. Pakistan has a sizeable number of Chisti and it is learnt that about 700 Pakistani nationals applied for visas but only 264 were approved for Urs. These pilgrims will offer chadar on behalf of the Government of Pakistan and the people of the country. The group will return on January 12.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also offer chadar at the dargah on January 4 through Union Minister Kiren Rijiju who will fly from Delhi on January 4. The minister will pray for peace, brotherhood and progress of the country followed by the read-out of the PM's message.

ADM of Ajmer City Gajendra Singh Rathore said on January 4, cabinet minister Kiren Rijiju will come to Ajmer with a chadar on behalf of Modi and preparations are underway for this.

The Ajmer Dargah was recently at the centre of controversy after Hindu Sena national president Vishnu Gupta claimed the presence of a Shiva temple on the premises and moved a petition at Ajmer West Civil Court I. Citing the pendency of the matter, Gupta wrote a letter to Modi demanding the suspension of sending the traditional chadar, started by first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, till the court pronounces its decision.