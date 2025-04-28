ETV Bharat / bharat

Pakistani Patient Dies In Chennai Hospital, Was On ECMO Support For 70 Days

Chennai: A young Pakistani national who was being treated for severe respiratory failure at a private hospital in Chennai died on April 25, the hospital said in a statement on Monday.

The 23-year-old youth was admitted to MGM Healthcare hospital on February 12 this year following interstitial lung disease. "Despite the utmost efforts of our medical staff, he passed away on April 25th at 8:45 pm after a prolonged illness and 70 days of ECMO support," the hospital said, offering condolences to the family over the patient's death.

ECMO or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation is a life support system used by hospitals when a patient's heart and lungs are failing.

The development happened at a time when India had asked all Pakistani nationals to leave the country with April 29, 2025 as the deadline for Pakistani nationals holding medical visas. All existing Indian visas issued to Pakistani nationals were revoked on April 27, 2025. The step was part of the measures India took in the wake of April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians, 25 of whom were tourists, were killed by terrorists allegedly affiliated with Pak-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.