Pakistani Nationals Missing The deadline To Leave India Face Stern Actions

New Delhi: At least 537 Pakistani nationals have left India through the Attari border in the last three days after the deadline for short-term visa holders ended on Sunday, according to official data available from the Centre.

As per available government data, the overall total number of overstaying foreigners in India including Pakistani nationals from the period prior to 2019 and up to December 31, 2021 is 3,93,431.

Legal and constitutional experts say that it might not be possible for the Centre to track down the Pakistani nationals as they have already registered their details where they will stay in India. Here, the State government should play a vital role in detecting the Pakistani nationals and book cases of overstay.

Pakistani nationals who fail to leave India before the completion of April 29 deadline are likely to face stern actions including penalties and jail term up to three years or both. Following the horrific act of terrorism allegedly by Pakistan backed terrorists at Pahalgam where 26 people have lost their lives, the Centre issued a 'Leave India' notice to Pakistani nationals.

The government in an order has earlier said that those holding SAARC visas need to leave India by April 26. Pakistani nationals with medical visas must leave by April 29. In addition, the deadline for 12 categories of visas including visa on arrival, business, film, journalist, transit, conference, mountaineering, student, visitor, group tourist, pilgrim, and group pilgrim visas ended on April 27.

According to the Immigration and Foreigners Act 2025, which came into effect on April 4, overstaying a visa, violating visa conditions, or trespassing into restricted areas can result in imprisonment for up to three years and a fine of up to Rs 3 lakh.

As per the Act, violators are defined as, Whoever, (a) being a foreigner, remains in any area in India for a period exceeding the period for which the visa was issued to him, stays in India without a valid passport or other valid travel document in contravention of provisions of Section 3, or does any act in violation of the conditions of the valid visa issued to him for his entry and stay in India or any part thereunder.

The Act further states, whosoever contravenes any other provisions of this Act, other than sections 17 and 19, or of any rule or order made thereunder or any direction or instruction given in pursuance of this Act or such order or direction or instruction for which, no specific punishment is provided under this Act, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with a fine which may extend to three lakh rupees or with both.