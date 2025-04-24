ETV Bharat / bharat

Punjab: Pakistani Nationals Flock To Attari-Wagah Border To Return Home

Amritsar: A day after the Centre's directive to leave India in 48 hours, several Pakistani nationals began returning home on Thursday via the Attari-Wagah land route in Punjab's Amritsar. The move by India came in response to the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

The Centre on Wednesday announced a series of measures which include putting the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance, closing the Wagah-Attari border for all movement, cancelling all visas issued to Pakistani citizens, and ordering a significant reduction in diplomatic staff at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

Several Pakistani families reached the ICP in Amritsar on Thursday morning to return to the neighbouring country through the Attari-Wagah land route.

A family from Karachi said they had gone to Delhi to meet their relatives. "We came here (India) on April 15 and today we are returning home, though we had a visa for 45 days," said a member of the family.