Pakistani MP Celebrates Diwali in Haryana, Boosts India-Pakistan Ties

Sirsa: Pakistani lawmaker Abdul Rehman celebrated Diwali in this district of Haryana alongside the leaders and workers of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Friday, demonstrating a deep friendship and cultural exchange.

Rehman was the chief guest at the program organised by INLD today to felicitate Aditya Devilal Chautala and Arjun Chautala for their respective victories in the Haryana assembly polls. The Pakistani MP was invited by the INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala, highlighting his strong relations with the Chautala family.

On the occasion, Rehman showered praise for the Chautala family and appreciated its gesture to invite and warmly welcome him. "The love you've shown me will be remembered forever. I'm happy to be here among friends," he said, affectionately referring to Arjun and Karan Chautala as his “nephews.”

INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala reciprocated Rehman’s words with similar words, saying that Rehman’s presence during Diwali celebrations would strengthen people-to-people connections and significantly boost bilateral relations between India and Pakistan.

"I congratulate the Pakistani MP on coming to my village. He has come to the village in these difficult circumstances and on a holy festival like Diwali. This will reduce the distance between India and Pakistan. His visit will also help reduce the distance between India and Pakistan,” he said.

The felicitation event was attended by local dignitaries and INLD supporters. To recall, Arjun had won from Rania and Aditya from Dabwali in the recent polls.