Pakistani Juvenile Lodged At Reformatory Home In Punjab For A Year; Family Demands Release

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 10 hours ago

The Pakistani juvenile from Abbottabad in Pakistani had inadvertently crossed into the Indian side in August last year and was subsequently caught by the BSF and lodged at the child observation home in Ludhiana. However, the juvenile despite having completed his sentence has not been released yet. The observation home authorities said that releasing the Pakistani national was in the domain of the union Home Ministry.

Child Reform Home, Ludhiana
Child Reform Home, Ludhiana (ETV Bharat)

Ludhiana (Punjab): The family of a Pakistani juvenile lodged at a child reform home in Punjab's Ludhiana after inadvertently crossing into the Indian side at the Indo-Pak border last year, has appealed for the release of their son, who has completed the sentence. The child reform home authorities however said that the matter was in the domain of the Union Home Ministry.

It is learnt that the Pakistani national, a resident of Abbottabad crossed the border into India last year. After being caught by the BSF, he has been kept in the Observation Home Jail of Ludhiana. Despite having completed the sentence at the child observation home, the Pakistani national has not been handed over to the Pakistani authorities. The family of the Pakistani national have appealed the Indian government to release their son.

Matter In Home Department's Domain: When the Jail Superintendent of Shimlapuri Observation Home in Ludhiana was spoken to in this regard, he said that the Pakistani national had come to their jail last year and as juvenile, he has completed his sentence. He said that the matter is with the Home Department and the process of his release is going on. The Pakistani national's family has also approached the Human Rights Commission for his release.

On 7 August 2023, the Pakistani national left his home to go to Rawalpindi, but did not return home. Since then, his family has been searching for him. The family later came to know about his detention at the Ludhiana Child Reformatory Jail.

Kamaljit Singh Gill, Superintendent of the Child Reform Home, while talking to ETV Bharat on the phone, said that the child is in good health. He said that he has been in the juvenile reform house for a year and now further process is going on for his release.

