Jammu Kashmir: Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead by BSF in Samba Sector

Samba/Jammu: A Pakistani intruder attempting to cross the International Border in the Samba sector was shot and killed by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, an official said.
The BSF spokesperson while sharing details, said that during the night of July 31 to August 1, 2024, BSF troops stationed near the Border Out Post Khoara in the Samba sector detected suspicious activity. Observing the intruder approaching the BSF fence, the vigilant troops neutralized the threat, successfully preventing the infiltration attempt.
Interestingly, Jammu and Kashmir has seen a slight increase in killings during the first seven months of 2024, with a total of 68 deaths reported. This is an uptick from 62 deaths in the same period last year but remains significantly lower compared to previous years, according to local police data.
The fatalities in the initial seven months of 2024 included 17 civilians, 17 security personnel, and 34 militants. This contrasts sharply with 2019, the deadliest year of the past decade, when the total number of killings reached 231, including 22 civilians, 74 security personnel, and 135 militants.
The data also highlights that 2018 recorded 218 deaths by July, the highest number of civilian (45) and militant (122) casualties since 2014. In 2019, security personnel suffered the highest number of fatalities with 74 deaths. Conversely, 2023 experienced the lowest number of total killings since 2014, with 62 deaths, including 9 civilians, 13 security personnel, 38 militants, and two unidentified individuals.