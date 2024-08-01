ETV Bharat / bharat

Jammu Kashmir: Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead by BSF in Samba Sector

Samba/Jammu: A Pakistani intruder attempting to cross the International Border in the Samba sector was shot and killed by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, an official said.

The BSF spokesperson while sharing details, said that during the night of July 31 to August 1, 2024, BSF troops stationed near the Border Out Post Khoara in the Samba sector detected suspicious activity. Observing the intruder approaching the BSF fence, the vigilant troops neutralized the threat, successfully preventing the infiltration attempt.

Interestingly, Jammu and Kashmir has seen a slight increase in killings during the first seven months of 2024, with a total of 68 deaths reported. This is an uptick from 62 deaths in the same period last year but remains significantly lower compared to previous years, according to local police data.