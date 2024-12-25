ETV Bharat / bharat

Pakistani Intruder Gunned Down By BSF In Sri Ganganagar

Sri Ganganagar: A Pakistani intruder was gunned down on Tuesday night by BSF jawans while trying to sneak into the Indian side of the border in a village in the Kesarisinghpur area here.

Confirming the encounter, CO Sanjeev Chauhan said the intruder was trying to cross the zero line and enter the Indian border. Despite repeated warnings by the jawans, he didn't stop, compelling the security personnel to open fire. This led to the intruder's dying on the spot.

Several incriminating materials like Pakistani currency, tobacco and beedi were recovered from the intruder which raised questions about his intentions.

Chauhan said an FIR has been lodged in the Kesarisinghpur Police Station regarding this matter and no information has been received so far. The deceased is yet to be identified.