Pakistani Hindu Woman Unwilling To Return To Her Country

Durga, who gave birth to twins at Badshah Khan Civil Hospital in Haryana's Faridabad, came to India on a tourist visa, which expired in June.

Durga with her newborn twins. (ETV Bharat)
Published : July 23, 2025 at 6:36 PM IST

Faridabad: A Pakistani Hindu woman, who gave birth to twins in Badshah Khan Civil Hospital in the Faridabad district of Haryana, doesn't want to return to her country.

Durga, the woman, said, "I gave birth to two twins on July 20 at the Badshah Khan Civil Hospital in Faridabad. One of them is male and the other female. They are currently under the observation of doctors. I came to India a few months ago with my husband on a tourist visa. I am a Hindu and don't want to return to Pakistan. I have no issues staying in India."

Asked about the Centre's recent initiative to repatriate Pakistani residents in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, Durga said that as she had no intention to return to Pakistan, she chose to stay back.

On being asked why she is unwilling to return, she refrained from divulging further information as her family still stays in Pakistan.

Purushottam, her husband, said, "I came to India on a tourist visa with my wife and our eight-month-old children. Now, Durga has given birth to twins, a male and a female child. I live in the Bhati Mines area of Delhi and work as a labourer. There are other families from Pakistan living in Delhi for the last several years. No Pakistani family wants to return to their homeland, and the facilities available here are much better. I am a Pandit, and Hindus are persecuted in Pakistan. We want the Indian government to allow us to stay here."

Durga's visa expired on June 20. Wazir, her aunt-in-law, said, "I also came to India from Pakistan about 50 years ago and have been living in the Bhati Mines area. I get all facilities, including a pension from the Indian government. I also have an Aadhaar card."

