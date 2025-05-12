ETV Bharat / bharat

Suspected Pakistani Drones Sighted Over Samba, Jalandhar Moments After PM Modi's Address To Nation

Suspected Pakistani drones were reportedly sighted along the international border in Samba district of Jammu late Monday evening.

Suspected Pakistani Drones Sighted Over Samba Moments After PM Modi's Address To Nation
Suspected Pakistani Drones Sighted Over Samba Moments After PM Modi's Address To Nation (Screengrab from ANI video)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 12, 2025 at 10:46 PM IST

Jammu: Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation Monday evening, suspected Pakistani drones were reportedly sighted along the international border in Samba district of Jammu.

While a blackout has been enforced, India's air defence system has successfully intercepted the drones, sources said.

"Comparatively, a very small number of drones have come in the Samba sector. They are being engaged and there is nothing to be alarmed," said sources in the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

In the wake of this, several areas in Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Jammu witnessed blackouts. Lights were switched off at the Mata Vaishno Devi temple and along its track as a precautionary measure, sources said.

Meanwhile in Punjab, precautionary blackout measures were enforced after an air-raid siren was sounded in Amritsar. Following this blackout, Delhi-Amritsar IndiGo flight returned to the national capital after it was diverted from Bathinda.

An IndiGo flight enroute to Amritsar returned to the national capital on Monday evening after precautionary blackout measures were enforced there,

"As a precautionary measure, lights have been switched off in some areas around Suranassi (of Jalandhar) as there have been reports of drone sightings. We are verifying them. There is no (total) blackout as of now. There is nothing to worry, as confirmed by the Armed Forces officers. They are on regular vigil as always," reported PTI quoting Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal.

